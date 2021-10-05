Watch live: Idaho medical leaders to discuss COVID-19 in the state

The media briefing will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain steady in the Gem State, medical leaders and the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) will hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to give an update on the current status of the virus in Idaho.

During the meeting on Sept. 28, Idaho medical leaders expressed concerns about hospitalization rates, the mistreatment of health care workers and the rising number of children coming down with COVID-19.

IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen said crisis standards of care are still in effect statewide and the number of COVID-19 patients continues to exceed the number of health care resources available, and that's reflected in the hospitalization data.

"We expect these numbers to continue to increase. We do not see where this is going to turn around just yet," Jeppesen said. "Another alarming trend is the significant rise in the number of long-term care centers in Idaho that now have residents with COVID. It's gone from 14 centers in early July to 140 last week."

Public health administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch got tearful as she talked about the victims of COVID-19. She said she personally looked at all the names of the nearly 3,000 COVID-19 deaths to honor and humanize them. She added the victims are getting younger and are mostly unvaccinated.

"I worry every single day about the potential of seeing a child's death notice because they were perhaps they were too young to get a vaccine or had underlying health conditions that prevented them from getting a vaccine," Shaw-Tulloch said.

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly from record highs, they are still exceeding hospitalization rates from December 2020.

