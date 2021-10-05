COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations at record highs, Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare says

As of Oct. 2, 2021, 15 children are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

BOISE, Idaho — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain steady in the Gem State, medical leaders and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) held a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to give an update on the current status of the virus in Idaho.

During the meeting, Idaho medical leaders expressed their concern for COVID-19 infections among children and pregnant women.

IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen said crisis standards of care are still in effect statewide and the number of COVID-19 patients continues to exceed the number of health care resources available, and that's reflected in the hospitalization data.

Included in that hospitalization data is the number of children in Idaho that are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19, which Jeppesen said is the highest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic,

As of Oct. 2, 2021, 15 children are in the hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

Jeppesen and other medical professionals again urged Idahoans to chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, stating those who are vaccinated are five times less likely to contract the virus than those who are unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 793,627 Idahoans are fully vaccinated, according to Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds.

Since August 13, Leeds said medical providers have administered nearly 40,000 additional vaccine doses, either as a third dose or a booster shot for qualifying individuals. She also reminded the public that there is no difference in the Pfizer vaccine whether you are receiving a first dose or a booster shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health alert for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine last week. Leeds echoed this statement, stating there is available data that supports the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for expecting mothers.

Leeds also said pregnant women who contract COVID-19 are at an increased risk for developing severe illness, having a pre-term birth or experiencing other adverse pregnancy effects.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to meet on Oct. 18 to discuss approving booster shots for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. They are also in the process of recommending a COVID-19 vaccine for people aged five to 11.

As of now, the Pfizer vaccine has only been approved for people age 12 and older.

Leeds said IDHW does not know if a vaccine recommendation will be made for young children but the department is prepared to begin administering shots as early as the first week of November.

Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn discussed monoclonal antibody treatment in Idaho, stating that Idaho has had success in these treatments as of late.

In North Idaho, 268 patients have been treated for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies. 231 of those patients have received treatment at the Coeur d' Alene Fairgrounds in Kootenai County, while 38 others have received treatment at an assisted living facility since Sept. 15.

Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls recently expanded its hours to provide antibody treatment, according to Hahn. As of Sept. 17, 288 people have received monoclonal antibody treatment at the hospital, nearly double the number of people who received treatment in August.

Hahn said the Treasure Valley is struggling to get things going, but said antibody treatment is available at St. Luke's Health Systems and Saint Alphonsus.

While the monoclonal antibody treatments have been successful to date, Hahn reiterated that this treatment is not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.

