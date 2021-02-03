Idaho COVID-19 latest: 376 new cases, 5 deaths reported Tuesday

Follow along as we track the latest daily COVID-19 updates in Idaho.

Tuesday, March 2

5:19 p.m.- 376 new cases, 5 deaths reported Tuesday

268 new confirmed and 108 new probable cases were reported in Idaho on Tuesday. Ada, Bonneville and Canyon counties added most of the 376 new cases.

Since March 2020, Idaho has reported 171,836 confirmed and probable cases. Of that number, 139,413 cases are confirmed.

Five new deaths were reported on Tuesday, while one death was removed from Nez Perce County's total. Here's how the deaths break down by county:

Ada (2)

Adams (1)

Bonner (1)

Canyon (1)

Vaccination throughout the state continues to make progress, as health districts have received 384,939 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally:

253,411 people have received the vaccine

121,883 people have received only the first dose of the vaccine

131,528 people have received both doses of the vaccine

An estimated 94,936 recoveries have been made.

Monday, March 1

5:40 p.m.- 353 new cases, 7 deaths reported Monday

The Gem State added 343 new COVID-19 cases to the statewide total on Monday. 255 of the new cases are confirmed and 88 are probable. The total number of new cases were added up for Sunday, Feb. 28 and Monday.

Ada, Kootenai and Canyon counties were the hotspots on Monday.

Since March 2020, Idaho has reported 171,462 COVID-19 cases. Of that number, 139,145 are confirmed.

Seven deaths were reported Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,869. The deaths break down county-by-county as follows:

Ada (1)

Bingham (1)

Bonneville (1)

Gem (1)

Jerome (1)

Kootenai (2)

The latest hospitalization data from Feb. 26 reported 121 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, 32 of which are in the ICU.

The state has received 376,058 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the vaccines given to Idaho:

249,063 people have received the vaccine

122,068 people have received only the first dose of the vaccine

126,995 people have received both doses of the vaccine

An estimated 94,707 have recovered.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

