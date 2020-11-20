Live now: Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to discuss latest vaccine updates

The meeting runs from noon to 2 p.m. We will stream the meeting live on KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — The COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet from noon to 2 p.m. (MT) on Friday, Nov. 20.

Agenda highlights include the committee's finalized goals and principles, discussion about the phases and priority groups in the interim vaccine plan, and the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccines.



Read the full agenda here.



Members of the general public are invited to listen to this meeting.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee was formed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at the direction of Gov. Brad Little in October and its members represent stakeholders from across Idaho, including the tribes, priority populations, healthcare systems and providers, and immunization organizations.

