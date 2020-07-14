Idaho coronavirus latest: Idaho surpasses 10,000 confirmed cases, 102 deaths, 3,262 recovered

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates.

BOISE, Idaho — We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day.

Tuesday, July 14

7:24 a.m. - Treefort Music Festival pushed back to 2021

Treefort Music Festival has been pushed back to next year due to concerns about the growing number of coronavirus cases.

The music festival in downtown Boise was pushed back from March to September 2020 earlier this year. But organizers said Tuesday that holding the large event this fall was "no longer viable.

Treefort is now scheduled for Sept. 22 - 26, 2021. Information for current ticket holders will be released next week.

Monday, July 13

5:04 p.m. - Payette County requires face masks in county buildings after surge in COVID-19 cases

All employees and guests at Payette County buildings will now be required to wear face masks while inside the buildings, effective Tuesday, July 14.

The announcement came after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, including 33 confirmed cases over this last weekend.

Officials said they were also concerned about inmates and employees at the county jail.

The new policy which requires everyone who enters a county-owned property to wear a face mask was passed by the Payette County Board of County Commissioners

4:57 p.m. - Nearly 2,000 Idaho businesses apply for over 10,000 back to work bonuses for their employees

Gov. Brad Little said in a statement that about 2,000 Idaho businesses applied for over 10,000 back to work bonuses on Monday, the opening day for the new program launched by Gov. Little.

"The incredibly strong response from employers in our Return to Work Bonuses indicates businesses absolutely need this incentive in order to get their employees back to work," Governor Little said in a statement. "There's a reason President Trump and Congressional Republicans are looking to Idaho – hard-hit businesses need all the help they can get now that our economy is open and jobs are coming back."

The $100 million allotted for the $1,500 or $750 bonus for each employee that returns to work came from the over $2 billion in federal funding that was sent to states to help handle the coronavirus pandemic.

4:48 p.m. - St. Luke's nurse dies from complications from COVID-19

St. Luke's announced on Monday that a member of their children's team passed away after complications from COVID-19. A hospital spokesperson said the nurse had served the great Canyon County area for over 15 years.

