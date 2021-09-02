Idaho COVID-19 latest: 500 new cases, 9 deaths reported for Sunday and Monday

Follow along as we track the latest daily COVID-19 updates in Idaho.

Monday, February 8

6:27 p.m.- 500 new cases, 9 deaths reported for Sunday and Monday; Idaho seeing increase in vaccine providers

500 new COVID-19 cases, 426 confirmed and 74 probable, were reported in Idaho for Sunday and Monday. Ada County is the state's hotspot, adding 93 cases to its total.

Since March 2020, Idaho has reported 165,658 cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 134,937 are confirmed.

Nine deaths were reported in Idaho on Monday. Here's how the deaths break down by county:

Ada (4)

Bannock (3)

Canyon (2)

As of Saturday, Feb. 6, 178 Idahoans are in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, 39 are in the ICU.

As of Monday morning, the statewide vaccine data is reported as follows:

189,042 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

151,936 people have received the vaccine

114,830 people have received only the first dose of the vaccine

37,106 people have received both doses of the vaccine

71% of doses distributed in Idaho have been administered (see graph below)

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the state is seeing an increase in vaccine providers. There were 399 providers enrolled as of late last week - a 12.5% increase over the prior two weeks - and an additional 49 providers are going through the enrollment process now.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

