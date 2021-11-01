Idaho COVID-19 latest: 425 new cases, 6 new deaths reported Sunday

Follow along as we track the latest daily COVID-19 updates in Idaho.

Sunday, January 10

6:15 p.m.- 425 new cases, 6 new deaths reported Sunday

The Gem State added 425 new COVID-19 cases (334 confirmed and 91 probable) to the total number of cases. Since March, Idaho has reported 149,667 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 123,125 are confirmed.

Six new deaths were reported Sunday, all in Ada County. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,536.

Idaho has received 34,755 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 30,875 people have received the first shot and 3,865 have received both shots.

An estimated 66,012 have recovered.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho.

We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

