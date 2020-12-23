Idaho husband, wife of over 48 years die from coronavirus within 5 days

Debbie Morgan died on Dec. 15 while her husband, Craig Morgan, passed away on Dec. 20.

REXBURG, Idaho — An Idaho couple that had been married for over 48 years died from the coronavirus within five days of each other earlier this month.

Doctors had diagnosed Craig Morgan with the coronavirus on Dec. 11 and admitted him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on the same day his wife died.

Debbie Morgan had spent the last two years residing at an assisted living center while being treated for multiple sclerosis. She had contracted the coronavirus in November.