Idaho could have 9-plus patients for every bed in outbreak

As the coronavirus spreads throughout Idaho, hospitals may face a shortage of space for affected patients.

(AP)- An Associated Press analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid shows Idaho has about 2,280 hospital beds statewide, and fewer than half of them are empty and available to take new patients on any given day.

But officials with the Idaho Hospital Association say their count is far higher with roughly 2,800 acute care beds — including 555 intensive care beds — reported in Idaho this year.

Either number means there may not be nearly enough beds for coronavirus patients if even the most conservative estimates from state epidemiologists and infectious disease experts are accurate.

