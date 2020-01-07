Idaho coronavirus updates: State tops 300 daily cases for the second time; Canyon County hits new high

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens.
We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.
- Every day we update our interactive map and timelines tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little used a four-step plan to reopen Idaho.The fourth and final stage of Idaho Rebounds started on Saturday, June 13. and was extended last week, while Ada County was rolled back to Stage 3.
- The CDC and Idaho officials still recommend practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings.
Tuesday, June 30
5:34 p.m. - Idaho tops 300 daily cases; Canyon County hits new high
The state and local health districts are reporting 320 new confirmed cases and 24 probable cases of COVID-1 throughout Idaho on Tuesday. It's just the second time, Idaho has topped 300 cases in a single day. The other was just four days ago - on June 26.
Ada County again led the state in new cases with 99. Canyon County added 91 new cases on Tuesday, it's highest daily total so far. Other hotspots are Kootenai, Twin Falls, and Cassia counties.
Jerome County reported an additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 92.
Statewide, there have now been 5,575 confirmed cases and 4,233 recoveries, according to the state's website.
For a deeper look at the numbers, including county breakdowns and trends, check out our interactive map and timelines.
11:11 a.m. - 2020 Nampa Festival of the Arts canceled
Nampa Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that this year's Nampa Festival of the Arts will be canceled over COVID-19 concerns.
The festival, which has run for 33 years, was scheduled for Aug. 8 and 9 at Lakeview Park. Parks and Rec officials say the decision to cancel was difficult, but necessary.
"Our hope was to implement necessary guidelines to protect the safety of everyone attending, but we ultimately realized the risk is too great with COVID-19 cases rising in the Treasure Valley," said Director Darrin Johnson.
Next year's festival is planned for Aug. 14 and 15, 2021.
