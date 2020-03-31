Idaho coronavirus updates: March 29-31

See the COVID-19 news in Idaho from March 29-31 as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Tuesday, March 31

9:01 p.m. - One more case in Kootenai County

The Eastern Idaho Public Health District already updated numbers, moving one case from Madison County to Jefferson County, and lowering the district's total number of cases. The statewide total remains at 527. See more in our interactive map and timeline.

5:09 p.m. - Adams and Camas counties report first cases, 527 cases statewide

2:31 p.m. - Total cases in Idaho surpass 500

Idaho coronavirus cases passed the 500 mark Tuesday, reaching 514 confirmed positive cases by Tuesday afternoon. The number of cases in Ada County also climbed, reaching 194 cases.

1:09 p.m. -- Grocery store workers in Kuna, Homedale, Hailey test positive

Two Albertsons employees have tested positive for coronavirus, the grocery chain says. One of the employees worked at the Albertsons on North Main Street in Hailey; the other person worked at both the Albertsons on East Avalon Street in Kuna and one on East Wyoming Avenue in Homedale.

Both employees are receiving medical care, according to Albertsons, although it is unclear whether either required hospitalization. All three stores have been sanitized and disinfected since the employees' last days at work.

The stores will remain open, and will continue to follow an "enhanced cleaning and disinfection process."

Employees have been reminded to wash their hands and disinfect checkstands every hour, and to stay home if they feel sick.

1:05 p.m. - Two more cases bring Idaho's total to 478

Two new cases in southeastern Idaho, one in Bannock County and one in Bingham County, bring Idaho's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 478. See a county-by-county breakdown in our interactive map and timeline.

1:00 p.m. State of Idaho expands Novel Coronavirus website

The state coronavirus site now includes information about how many people in Idaho have been hospitalized for COVID-19, how many health care workers have been infected, and how many people have had to go to the ICU. The site is updated once per day, at 5:00 p.m. MDT.

11:02 a.m. - Area food banks helping fill need as job losses continue

As Idahoans continue to lose their jobs or see their hours cut amid the spread of coronavirus, food banks are stepping in to help fill the need. The Meridian Food Bank says they have seen an increase in clients, including many people using the food bank services for the first time.

9:55 a.m. - AARP Idaho Telephone Town Hall with Governor Little

AARP is hosting a telephone town hall with Gov. Little and top health experts to talk about preventing the spread of COVID-19. You can join by dialing toll free 866-767-0637. You can hear it live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.

8:58 - Dutch Bros in Meridian confirms employee tested positive

A Dutch Bros employee tested positive for coronavirus on March 28, the coffee chain confirmed to KTVB Tuesday. The employee worked at the Dutch Bros at 37 East Calderwood in Meridian. The stand was immediately closed and will remain shut down until it can be fully sanitized, according to the company.

Dutch Bros said the infected employee worked early-morning or midday shifts on March 10, March 11, March 17, March 18, March 19, March 24, March 27 and March 28.

The sick employee is doing well, and is on paid leave, according to the company. All employees who worked directly with that person have also been placed on paid leave.

7:58 a.m. -- Cassia County reports first COVID-19 death

South Central Public Health District has confirmed the first coronavirus death in Cassia County. The victim was a woman over 70 who had other complicating health factors.

The woman was infected by visitors to her home who were from areas with community spread.

7:02 a.m. - Boise State using 3D printers to make PPE for hospital workers

Boise State University is using the 3D printers in the library's MakerLab to construct visors and faceshields for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus. The university is collaborating with hospitals on the design, and says anyone with a 3D printer or materials to donate can help.

Monday, March 30

8:57 p.m. - Second person dies in Nez Perce County

Health officials at Public Health Idaho North Central District now say a second person has died in Nez Perce County because of COVID-19. They have not released further details about the person.

8:48 p.m. - More cases confirmed in Ada County

Health officials released their latest numbers of confirmed cases in Ada County and there are now 163 confirmed cases in the county. As of 8:48 p.m. Monday, there are 433 confirmed cases. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

6:30 p.m. - Flying Pie Pizzaria employee tested positive for COVID-19

6:20 p.m. - Elmore County has first confirmed case

Health officials at Central District Health announce the first confirmed case in Elmore County. The patient is a woman over the age of 50. Officials said they will not be releasing further information about the patient. How she got sick is still under investigation.

5:00 p.m. - 3rd Ada County death, Idaho surpasses 400 cases after more found in Ada, Canyon, and Blaine counties

The state updated its coronavirus tracker on Monday evening, bringing that statewide total to 419 confirmed cases. In Ada County, there are now 151 confirmed cases, the most in Idaho, and a third person has died from COVID-19 in the county. Blaine County now has 148 confirmed cases, while Canyon County has 48. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

4:58 p.m. - Kootenai County now has 29 cases

Health officials announced three more confirmed cases in Kootenai County, bring the county's total to 29. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

4:45 p.m. - Idaho Department of Correction releases tracking information for coronavirus in state prisons

The Idaho Department of Correction is now making coronavirus tracking information available to the public. The latest available data statewide can be found here. According to the newest numbers, 12 inmates have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 10 tests came back negative and two are still pending.

4:14 p.m. - Nez Perce County now has five more cases

Public Health Idaho North Central District announced that Nez Perce County now has five additional cases, bring the county's total to nine. The statewide total is now at 347. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

2 p.m. - Boise School District releases plan to launch online learning for students

The Boise School District announced Monday that they are planning to put together specific grade-level curriculum for each student by mid-April. Learning materials will be uploaded to a district website starting immediately.

10:38 a.m. - Blaine County reaches 130 confirmed COVID-19 cases

New numbers from South Central District Health bring Blaine County's coronavirus case number to 130. The statewide total number of cases is 342, including 113 cases in Ada County. See a breakdown in our interactive Idaho map and timeline tracking COVID-19 cases.

Sunday, March 29

9:30 p.m. -- Boise Target employee tests positive

An employee at the Target on Milwaukee Street has tested positive for coronavirus.

5:21 p.m. - More confirmed cases found across Idaho

State officials updated their data and announced there are now 113 cases in Ada County, 40 in Canyon County, and three total in Gem County. The statewide total as of 5:21 p.m. is 322. See more details in our map and timeline.

3:43 p.m. - Panhandle Health District now reports 26 confirmed cases in Kootenai County

11:36 a.m.- First coronavirus case in Owyhee County confirmed

Southwest District Health confirmed that an Owyhee County female in her 40s has tested positive for coronavirus. Additional information regarding the individual will not be released. See a breakdown of state cases by county in our interactive map.

7:27 a.m. - Boise COVID-19 case details

In case you missed it, we interviewed a healthy 23-year-old in Boise who tested positive for coronavirus. See the full story here.

“I was very surprised by how this virus affected me, being a young individual in good shape I very rarely get sick and when I do it tends to be very mild,” he said. “This was completely different I would say. I had a high fever and was bedridden for two days.”

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus



Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

Coronavirus resources: