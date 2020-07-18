Idaho coronavirus latest: 12,988 confirmed cases, 119 deaths, 3,827 recovered; Ada County exceeds 5,000 cases

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses the rarity of false positive COVID-19 tests.
We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day.
We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.
Facts:
- Every day we update our interactive map and timelines tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little used a four-step plan to reopen Idaho.The fourth and final stage of Idaho Rebounds started on Saturday, June 13. and was extended once, while Ada County was rolled back to Stage 3.
- The CDC and Idaho officials still recommend practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings.
- Several cities in Idaho have signed public health mandates requiring masks to be worn inside and outside.
Saturday, July 18
Friday, July 17
8:42 p.m. - Over 600 cases reported, 5 new deaths
Idaho and public health districts reported 570 confirmed and 31 probable cases on Friday, putting Idaho's statewide confirmed cases at 12,988 and 13,752 confirmed and probable cases.
Two new deaths were reported in Ada and Canyon counties and one more in Bingham County, putting the state's death toll at 119.
3,827 recoveries were reported. 16,821 tested were completed, down from 21,556 the week before, and had a 14.5% positivity rate, up from 11.3% the week before.
