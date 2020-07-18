Idaho coronavirus latest: 12,988 confirmed cases, 119 deaths, 3,827 recovered; Ada County exceeds 5,000 cases

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates.

Saturday, July 18

Friday, July 17

8:42 p.m. - Over 600 cases reported, 5 new deaths

Idaho and public health districts reported 570 confirmed and 31 probable cases on Friday, putting Idaho's statewide confirmed cases at 12,988 and 13,752 confirmed and probable cases.

Two new deaths were reported in Ada and Canyon counties and one more in Bingham County, putting the state's death toll at 119.

3,827 recoveries were reported. 16,821 tested were completed, down from 21,556 the week before, and had a 14.5% positivity rate, up from 11.3% the week before.

