Idaho coronavirus updates: April 3-4

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Saturday, April 4

In case you missed it, an Idaho doctor claimed she was fired after attempting to wear a mask in a Boise hospital.

5:08 p.m. - The latest number of confirmed cases from the state were released, there are now 1,078 confirmed cases

4:58 p.m. - Caribou County has first confirmed case

1:54 p.m. - Idaho's confirmed number of cases reaches 1,025. Ada County confirmed cases is now up to 360, according to Central District Health.

11:20 a.m. - Tamarack Resort announced limited resort access through May 1

Although recreation and restaurant operations were suspended on March 17, Tamarack Resort announced on Saturday that the resort will have limited access through May 1. No guest access will be allowed at this time.

Guests who purchased lodging and event tickets for the beginning of May will be refunded in full if the reopening is further delayed, according to a press release.

9:28 a.m. - Idaho Fish and Game Commission temporarily suspends nonresident license and tag sales

IFG has temporarily suspended several types of nonresident fishing and hunting licenses and tags effective immediately. The temporary suspension will go into effect immediately and will remain in place until Idaho public health orders are consistent with sale protocol, according to an IDFG press release.

Friday, April 3

5:22 p.m. - Idaho now has 1,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide

4:44 p.m. - Idaho Department of Corrections staff member tests positive for COVID-19

IDOC officials said a staff member at the Idaho Maximum Security Institute tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member has recovered and is currently symptom-free. Health officials said the staff member was not contagious when they last worked and they don't believe there was any exposure.

3:45 p.m. - Bannock County confirms additional case of the coronavirus

3:10 p.m. - Twin Falls County has first death due to COVID-19

Health officials with the South Central Public Health District announced that a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions had died because of COVID-19. This is the first confirmed coronavirus death in the county.

Officials added she was hospitalized and that the death comes at the heels of community spread being confirmed in the county.

IDOC officials added that they have tested 16 inmates for COVID-19, 14 have come back negative and two more are currently pending.

10:24 a.m. - Boise Music Festival, originally scheduled for June 27, 2020, announces event cancellation following coronavirus outbreaks in Idaho.

