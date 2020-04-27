Idaho coronavirus updates: April 26-27

See the Idaho coronavirus updates from April 26-27 as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Monday, April 27

12:25 p.m. -- Idaho to receive $23.9 million in funding for rural schools

Idaho counties will get more than $23.9 million in federal payments this year under the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program.

The move was heralded by Idaho's congressional delegation and the Idaho State Treasurer, who say the payments are a critical financial lifeline for rural residents.

In addition to schools, the money can also be put toward law enforcement and infrastructure. A two-year extension of SRS funding was part of an end-of-year funding package passed by Congress and signed by the president.

A county-by-county breakdown of payments is available here.

10:25 -- Salvation Army in Boise expands free emergency childcare to all frontline workers



The Salvation Army in Boise is expanding childcare services to any frontline workers. There are currently 16 kids enrolled in the program and they have room to serve additional families in need.

To register for Child Care services please visit salarmy.us/boisechildcare. For questions please call 208-433-4427.

9:30 a.m. -- West Valley Medical Center joins plasma study for COVID-19 patients

West Valley Medical Center is participating in a national study to determine if plasma from convalescent, or recovered, COVID-19 patients may benefit individuals currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the virus. As part of the effort, West Valley is encouraging eligible volunteers from Idaho to donate plasma to help current patients in need.



"I am very excited that through HCA Healthcare our hospital is now participating in a COVID-19 treatment trial. We are asking for the help of our community to spread awareness about plasma donation for patients facing COVID-19 not only here in Idaho, but across the country," says Betsy Hunsicker, West Valley Medical Center Chief Executive Officer.



To date, there is no proven therapy for individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19, but there is a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma.

8:25 a.m. -- Boise State to require cloth masks in public spaces on campus

Boise State official say there may be unanticipated moments where proper social distancing is difficult to maintain. For this reason, the university is asking anyone who comes to campus to wear a cloth face mask in public hallways and entryways.



The use of simple cloth face coverings is intended to reduce possibility of a person who may be infected but does not know it from transmitting the virus to others. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators.

Sunday, April 26

In case you missed it, an Eagle-based band performed a concert in their driveway to lift their neighbor's spirits. Read more here.

5:15 p.m. - No new deaths, only eight new confirmed cases

Idaho's number of confirmed cases only increased slightly on Sunday with eight new cases, which brings the current statewide total to 1,768. The number of probable recovered cases also grew to 983, nearly 50 more than Saturday. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

Coronavirus resources: