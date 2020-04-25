Idaho coronavirus updates: April 24-25

See the Idaho coronavirus updates from April 24-25 as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Saturday, April 25

In case you missed it, Parma Motor Vu Drive-in opened its doors on Friday night to allow visitors to enjoy themselves while social distancing.

5:03 p.m. - Two new deaths, 10 more confirmed cases

The statewide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 1,760 and the total between confirmed and probable cases is now 1,887.

Friday, April 24

4:59 p.m. Statwide confirmed cases reaches 1,753, death toll at 54 with 867 recovered.

3:40 p.m. -- Boise State University to hold virtual commencement on May 9

BSU will hold its first ever virtual commencement celebration in two weeks. The event will be streamed online on Saturday, May 9th at 10 a.m. to honor 2020 spring graduates.

2,785 students are eligible for more than 3,200 degrees and certificates.

BSU President Dr. Marlene Tromp says "your class is resilient and special, you will leave a lasting legacy at Boise State University, and I can't wait to honor you and your achievements."

2:30 p.m. -- Idaho begins paying extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits

The Idaho Department of Labor announced on Friday that it has begun making payments for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provides an extra $600 per week.

It will take approximately three business days for unemployed workers to see the funds in their bank accounts or debit cards once they have been issued, according to the Department of Labor.

The payments are retroactive to March 29 or the first week the individual received benefits, whichever is later. The payment will be delivered in one lump sum.

11:20 a.m. -- Idaho Supreme Court issues new guidelines for court proceeding and facilities to operate under

The new guidelines will take effect on May 1st. They are for public safety and to mitigate the spread of the COVlD-l9 virus.

No jury trials shall commence, nor shall a juror be required to appear, in a criminal case before August 3 and in a civil case before Oct. 5, 2020.

While in a courthouse, any person attending or participating in a court proceeding or doing court business must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth; maintain an appropriate social distance of at least six feet from all persons not living in their household; and comply with all court orders restricting the number of persons that may gather together.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

Coronavirus resources:

Closures:



