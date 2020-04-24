Idaho coronavirus updates: April 23-24

See the Idaho coronavirus updates from April 23-24 as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Friday, April 24

3:40 p.m. -- Boise State University to hold virtual commencement on May 9

BSU will hold its first ever virtual commencement celebration in two weeks. The event will be streamed online on Saturday, May 9th at 10 a.m. to honor 2020 spring graduates.

2,785 students are eligible for more than 3,200 degrees and certificates.

BSU President Dr. Marlene Tromp says "your class is resilient and special, you will leave a lasting legacy at Boise State University, and I can't wait to honor you and your achievements."

2:30 p.m. -- Idaho begins paying extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits

The Idaho Department of Labor announced on Friday that it has begun making payments for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provides an extra $600 per week.

It will take approximately three business days for unemployed workers to see the funds in their bank accounts or debit cards once they have been issued, according to the Department of Labor.

The payments are retroactive to March 29 or the first week the individual received benefits, whichever is later. The payment will be delivered in one lump sum.

11:20 a.m. -- Idaho Supreme Court issues new guidelines for court proceeding and facilities to operate under

The new guidelines will take effect on May 1st. They are for public safety and to mitigate the spread of the COVlD-l9 virus.

No jury trials shall commence, nor shall a juror be required to appear, in a criminal case before August 3 and in a civil case before Oct. 5, 2020.

While in a courthouse, any person attending or participating in a court proceeding or doing court business must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth; maintain an appropriate social distance of at least six feet from all persons not living in their household; and comply with all court orders restricting the number of persons that may gather together.

Thursday, April 23

5:02 p.m. -- Idaho adds 33 more confirmed cases, no new deaths reported

The state is reporting 33 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, but for the first time in a week, there are no new deaths being reported. As of late Thursday afternoon, Idaho has had a total of 1726 confirmed cases and 54 deaths. 822 people have recovered from the virus. See a breakdown in our interactive map and timelines.

11:10 a.m. -- Gov. Little announces staged reopening plan

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a Thursday press conference that a four-step staged reopening of Idaho's economy is underway.

“We know we cannot reopen everything at once,” he said, adding that it could create a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The state launched a new site, rebound.idaho.gov, where Idahoans can track the progress of Idaho’s rebound and see details of each of the four stages of reopening. Each stage will begin only if certain criteria are met.

In stage one, which will begin May 1 if certain criteria are met, gatherings, both public and private, should be avoided and employers should continue to encourage telework.

The following will remain closed in stage one: Bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities, hair salons, large venues and restaurant dining rooms.

Daycares, organized youth activities and camps can reopen.

Places of worship can open if they adhere to strict social distancing.

In the second stage of the plan, currently outlined to begin May 16, restaurant dining rooms would be allowed to reopen after plans submitted to local public health districts are approved.

With the current plan, most of the state will be reopen by the end of June, Little said.

8:36 a.m. - Watch Gov. Little live at 11 a.m.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will discuss economic recovery during an 11 a.m. press conference Thursday. We'll live stream the press conference here (bookmark this page). We'll also be streaming the press conference on our YouTube channel.

He's expected to discuss a four-phase plan to reopen Idaho after the statewide stay-at-home order expires on April 30.

