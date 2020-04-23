Idaho coronavirus updates: April 22-23

See COVID-19 news and updates from April 22-23 as we work to spread facts, not fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Thursday, April 23

5:02 p.m. -- Idaho adds 33 more confirmed cases, no new deaths reported

The state is reporting 33 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, but for the first time in a week, there are no new deaths being reported. As of late Thursday afternoon, Idaho has had a total of 1726 confirmed cases and 54 deaths. 822 people have recovered from the virus. See a breakdown in our interactive map and timelines.

11:10 a.m. -- Gov. Little announces staged reopening plan

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a Thursday press conference that a four-step staged reopening of Idaho's economy is underway.

“We know we cannot reopen everything at once,” he said, adding that it could create a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The state launched a new site, rebound.idaho.gov, where Idahoans can track the progress of Idaho’s rebound and see details of each of the four stages of reopening. Each stage will begin only if certain criteria are met.

Watch below: Idaho Gov. Brad Little announces four-step plan to reopen Idaho

In stage one, which will begin May 1 if certain criteria are met, gatherings, both public and private, should be avoided and employers should continue to encourage telework.

The following will remain closed in stage one: Bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities, hair salons, large venues and restaurant dining rooms.

Daycares, organized youth activities and camps can reopen.

Daycares, organized youth activities and camps can reopen. Places of worship can open if they adhere to strict social distancing.

In the second stage of the plan, currently outlined to begin May 16, restaurant dining rooms would be allowed to reopen after plans submitted to local public health districts are approved.

With the current plan, most of the state will be reopen by the end of June, Little said.

See the full PDF detailing the reopening plans here:

8:36 a.m. - Watch Gov. Little live at 11 a.m.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will discuss economic recovery during an 11 a.m. press conference Thursday. We'll live stream the press conference here (bookmark this page). We'll also be streaming the press conference on our YouTube channel.

He's expected to discuss a four-phase plan to reopen Idaho after the statewide stay-at-home order expires on April 30.

See the full video of the press conference here:

Wednesday, April 22

5:21 p.m. -- New deaths reported in Canyon, Twin Falls counties, state total now at 54

Local health districts are reporting two new deaths associated with coronavirus - 1 in Canyon County and 1 in Twin Falls County. That brings the statewide death toll to 54. There have now been 1693 confirmed cases statewide, with 767 confirmed recoveries. See a breakdown in our interactive map and timelines.

4:34 p.m. -- Nez Perce County reports another death, bringing county total to 13

The North Central Public Health District announced an additional death related to COVID-19 in Nez Perce County, bringing the death toll there to 13. The county has had 35 confirmed cases. There have been 1664 confirmed cases statewide. See a breakdown in our interactive map and timelines.

3 p.m. -- Boise Mayor Lauren McLean plans to reopen city in phased approach

During a press conference on Zoom Wednesday afternoon, Mayor McLean discussed her plans for reopening the government and businesses across the city of Boise. She stressed that staff members are going over plans and will get feedback from health professionals and the business leaders, and then start a conversation with the public. That will happen at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, April 28.

"And we're going to have to come up with a restaurant/bar solution, which I envision is more of the same for longer than through the end of the month," McLean said.

2:42 p.m. - Idaho Gov. Little to discuss economic recovery Thursday

Watch live at 11 a.m. on KTVB.COM Thursday as Idaho Gov. Brad Little hosts a press conference on economic recovery.

12:30 p.m. -- Salvation Army response to COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho

Since March 13, The Salvation Army has provided goods and services to Idahoans in response to COVID-19:

• 26,339 Meals Served/Families Fed

• 380 Emergency Shelter Nights

• 869 Employee Volunteer Hours to Assist Area Food Banks, Primary Health Districts and Kootenai County EOC

• $5,172 in Rental Assistance

• 200 Homeless Hygiene Kits Prepared and Delivered

• 1,321 Supplies Provided to Kootenai County EOC in Support of EMS/Police/Fire

• 2,500 Worshiping Opportunities

• 20,308 Emotional and Spiritual Care Calls and Contacts Made

• 1,861 Community Members Participating in Virtual Group Excercise Classes

• In Boise, they implemented a drive-thru food service that is open Tuesday-Thursday, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. A food delivery service is available in Ada County. For more information regarding services call 208-343-5429 for assistance.

The Nampa Community Family Shelter continues to provide Grab & Go lunches seven days a week at 1412 4th St. S. Nampa from 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Food Pantry will continue to distribute food boxes Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 403 12th Ave. S. Nampa. For questions, please contact The Salvation Army in Nampa at 208-467-6586.

• In Caldwell, a drive-thru pantry is open on Tuesdays-Thursdays from 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Food boxes/toiletries are being delivered to to shut-ins as requested. Diapers and wipes are available as requested through food pantry hours. Call (208)459-2011 for assistance.

The Salvation Army in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell needs your support to be able to continue to provide needed services throughout this pandemic. All money raised stays local to support the needs of the local community. To learn more and support The Salvation Army's efforts visit their website.

11:22 a.m. -- Rite Aid to open self-swab testing site in Meridian



Rite Aid today announced 11 additional COVID-19 self-swab testing sites in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including one location opening in the Boise area on Wednesday, April 22.



The site will be located at 3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. Each testing site will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store's parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Eligible people will be required to pre-register and schedule appointments on the company's website.

9:18 a.m. - Local nonprofit continues serving meals, despite funding drop

Life's Kitchen, a Boise nonprofit that trains youth and provides meals is continuing to operate, despite the economic downturn spurred by coronavirus. Executive Director Tammy Johnson told KTVB that the organization's revenue has fallen by 48 percent, but Life's Kitchen is continuing to provide more than 2,000 meals a week.

The training program, which enables students to earn their GED, has gone online because of the statewide stay-at-home order.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

Coronavirus resources: