Idaho coronavirus updates: April 16-17

See the COVID-19 news in Idaho from April 16-17 as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Demographic information from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows the age, sex and race of people infected with the coronavirus and those who have died from the virus in the state. It shows, the virus has hit people of all ages. Read more here.

6 p.m. -- The Village at Meridian offers to host prom night

Students in the West Ada School District are a step closer to having a prom thanks to a generous offer from The Village at Meridian.

The school district says the outdoor shopping mall has offered to host senior proms for all 11 West Ada high schools this summer.

When conditions allow, The Village will close off its streets for five nights so the kids can enjoy a special night.

Idaho Representative Heather Scott lashed out against Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order during an interview with a Texas podcaster on Thursday. See more here.

5:10 p.m. -- City of Hailey isolation order expiring

The Hailey City Council voted to allow Hailey's Isolation Order to sunset at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. That action will allow local businesses to operate under the rules of the State Isolation Order beginning Monday, April 20.

The State Isolation Order clearly defines essential businesses, including construction and landscaping.

As these business activities resume locally, they will be given guidelines adopted by resolution of the City of Hailey.

5:00 p.m. -- State of Idaho reports 46 new confirmed or probable cases Friday; death toll climbs to 43; total of 453 recoveries.

2:50 p.m. -- St. Luke's announces new COVID-19 testing and screening times

Beginning Monday, April 20, the drive-up tent screening and specimen collecting for testing at St. Luke's in Boise, Meridian and Twin Falls will adjust its operating hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. The tent in Wood River is already operating with these adjusted hours and will continue to do so. See the full list of testing sites.





Thursday, April 16

7:19 p.m. -- Blaine County Commissioners allow local COVID-19 restrictions to lapse

Those restrictions were contained in Blaine County Ordinance 2020-02, which supplemented the state’s March 25 self-isolation order. Blaine County’s coronavirus response restrictions now will be those detailed in the amended statewide order issued on April 15.

The Commissioners also directed the County’s Building Services Department to provide job-site work standards to the economically important residential and commercial construction trades.

Commissioners were reminded that local law enforcement is empowered to enforce the statewide order, which includes social-distancing and other requirements.

6:55 p.m. - Health district confirms community spread in Jerome County

South Central Public Health District has confirmed a case of community spread in Jerome County. That means at least one person has been infected with the novel coronavirus and investigation was not able to determine how or where that person became infected. Health officials say the person did not travel out-of-state and had no known contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19. Jerome County has had a total of 35 confirmed cases so far. More cases are expected in the county, and all residents are urged to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community.

5:41 p.m. - State releases updated COVID-19 numbers: No new deaths, 1531 cases statewide; Idaho now tracking recovered cases

Idaho saw just 22 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, and no new deaths were reported. The state unveiled a new metric on Thursday - recovered cases. According to Idaho's official coronavirus page, 390 people are now "presumed recovered." These are people with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

The Kuna School District is placing 145 employees on furlough in response to the extended school closures due to coronavirus. Furloughed employees include classroom aides and those who work in busing, safety, reception and other fields, but not teachers or administrators.

The furloughed workers will not be paid, but retain their benefits. They are slated to return at the end of summer break.

11:38 a.m. -- Idaho State Board of Education votes on criteria to reopen schools

The State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to adopt a set of criteria that must be met before schools will be allowed to resume in-person learning. The criteria include waiting until there are no statewide or local social distancing restrictions, including stay home orders or extensive business closures.

10:30 a.m. -- City of Nampa extends emergency declaration through May 4; Ridgecrest and Centennial golf courses reopen

The Nampa City Council, in a special meeting Wednesday night, approved extending the declaration to ensure financial reimbursements and emergency resources remain available. Council members also expressed a desire that businesses be allowed to reopen as soon as possible.

The council also voted unanimously to reopen the two municipal golf courses, Ridgecrest Golf Club and Centennial Golf Course, effective Thursday. However, the club houses will remain closed and golfers will be limited to one player per golf cart, unless players are from the same household.

April parking fees for all leaseholders of City of Nampa downtown parking spaces are being waived. The decision does not include the downtown parking garage, which is managed by the Nampa Development Corporation

The council also approved the ability to request extensions for the City alcohol license renewals, in keeping with certain State of Idaho extensions being granted.

Nampa residents impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to call 208-565-5132 to listen to a recorded message in English or Spanish, and can leave a message for staff to return.

10 a.m. -- Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to hold press conference at 2 p.m.

The mayor plans to release of reports from her transition committee and her 100-day report, and answers questions from reporters about her citywide closure to limit the spread of COVID-19, and whether she will be making any changes to that order.

You can watch the mayor's press conference live on KTVB.COM.

9:45 a.m. -- Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney holding press conference at 3 p.m. to discuss voting in the May 19 primary

In an effort to reduce possible obstacles that may keep registered Idaho voters from casting their ballot in the upcoming May 19 primary, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has created a rather unique partnership with an unexpected industry to address the concern of return postage on absentee ballots.

Details will be released during a press conference on Thursday, April 16 at 3 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on the Idaho Secretary of State's Facebook page, where comments will be addressed both live and immediately following.

7:18 a.m. Crush the Curve Idaho offering COVID-19 and antibody testing

Local nonprofit Crush the Curve Idaho has obtained thousands of coronavirus testing kits. They say anyone who wants to be tested can get one, even if they do not have any symptoms or known exposure. The tests will be available for under $100 at Saltzer Medical Group sites in the Treasure Valley.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: