Idaho coronavirus updates: April 11-12

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak from April 11 and 12.

Sunday, April 12

In case you missed it, take a look into our discussion with small business employees who are not covered by insurance companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

5:19 p.m. - The state announces 19 more confirmed cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,426

Officials also announced there have been 132 hospitalizations and 38 people are in the ICU. The total number of people tested is now at 14,881, up from Saturday's 14,308.

Saturday, April 11

Boise State announced on Friday that they will be offering temporary housing to all healthcare workers in Boise to avoid the risk of them possibly spreading COVID-19 to their families.

5:29 p.m. - More confirmed cases and three new deaths announced across Idaho

The state also now reports that 131 people have been hospitalized, 38 of those are in Intensive Care Units, and 14,308 people have been tested.

12:13 p.m.- Blaine County extends self-isolation order

Blaine County Board of Commissioners announced on Saturday that the county will be extending the self-isolation order by one week. It will remain in effect through Sunday, April 19. The original order was implemented on March 25.

The latest action by county commissioners is a continuation of the previous restriction that deems construction activities and landscaping work as non-essential.

