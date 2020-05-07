Idaho coronavirus updates: 6,816 confirmed cases, 93 deaths, 2,858 recovered

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The number of recovered COVID-19 patients dropped from 4,393 to 2,801 on July 2. An error in auto-calculation was discovered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on July 1.
We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day.
We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.
Facts:
- Every day we update our interactive map and timelines tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little used a four-step plan to reopen Idaho.The fourth and final stage of Idaho Rebounds started on Saturday, June 13. and was extended last week, while Ada County was rolled back to Stage 3.
- The CDC and Idaho officials still recommend practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings.
- Several cities in Idaho have signed public health mandates requiring masks to be worn inside and outside.
RELATED: 'It's just the right thing to do': Gov. Little says all Idahoans should be wearing masks in grocery and retail stores
Sunday, July 5
In case you missed it:
- Boise mayor signs health order requiring face masks in public
- 'We’ve been pushing for something like this': Downtown Boise business owners react to mask requirement
- Treasure Valley fireworks stands see spike in sales as cities cancel Fourth of July celebrations
- Boise State to drop baseball, swimming and diving programs over budget concerns
- Albertsons Boise Open will go on, but without fans in attendance.
- Travelers to Chicago from 15 coronavirus 'surge' states, including Idaho, must quarantine first
- McCall businesses welcome visitors wearing masks
- Boise School District creates online option for upcoming school year amid coronavirus concerns
- New unemployment claims in Idaho jump 26% in a week
Saturday, July 4
6:08 p.m. - Idaho adds a record 396 confirmed cases on Saturday
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho reported a record-breaking 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Gem State. Both Ada and Canyon counties reported over 100 new cases on the Fourth of July. The 14-day average for new cases per day is now at 242.3077, a new record.
No new deaths reported, but Health and Welfare retracted two probable cases of the coronavirus, which still leaves the state with a total of 7,370.
Recoveries improved slightly with a new total of 2,858 recoveries.
At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist: