Idaho coronavirus updates: 6,816 confirmed cases, 93 deaths, 2,858 recovered

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The number of recovered COVID-19 patients dropped from 4,393 to 2,801 on July 2. An error in auto-calculation was discovered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on July 1.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho reopens. Scroll down to see our live updates from each day.

Sunday, July 5

Saturday, July 4

6:08 p.m. - Idaho adds a record 396 confirmed cases on Saturday

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho reported a record-breaking 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Gem State. Both Ada and Canyon counties reported over 100 new cases on the Fourth of July. The 14-day average for new cases per day is now at 242.3077, a new record.

No new deaths reported, but Health and Welfare retracted two probable cases of the coronavirus, which still leaves the state with a total of 7,370.

Recoveries improved slightly with a new total of 2,858 recoveries.

