Idaho coronavirus updates: 5 confirmed cases, no Treasure Valley school closure decisions until Sunday

Decisions related to school closure won't be made until after a conference call Sunday with Treasure Valley school officials and the Idaho Governor's Office.

There are two confirmed cases in Ada County. One is a woman in her 50s who had traveled to New York City for a conference. She was Idaho's first confirmed case, had mild to moderate symptoms, did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home. The second case is a man in his 50's under self-isolation and recovering at home. He was not hospitalized, according to officials. Brandon Atkins with CDH said, "The patient indicated travel related acquisition and is presumed to have had the same shared risk exposure to the first case identified in Ada County."

Idaho's second confirmed coronavirus case is a woman in her 50s in Blaine County, according to the South Central Public Health. The same health district (based out of Twin Falls) announced a second case, a woman over the age of 70. She is currently hospitalized and recovering, but officials do not know how she caught COVID-19 and have not shared her location.

The first presumptive case of coronavirus in eastern Idaho, in Teton County, is a woman under the age of 60 who had close contact with someone that had the coronavirus in a neighboring state. There does not appear to be any community spread. The woman is at home and recovering with mild symptoms.

Epidemiologists with Central District Health are working with Idaho State University Meridian Campus to notify students, staff and faculty who were in close contact with a positive coronavirus patient. Officials said if they don't contact you, you have nothing to worry about.

The downtown Boise YMCA potential exposure announced by member suspected, but not confirmed, of having COVID-19. Officials say it's unlikely the member was contagious when the visited Tuesday night.

We are regularly updating a list of events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns .

Saturday, March 14, 2020

9:11 p.m. - No decision on Treasure Valley school closures until Sunday

Treasure Valley school officials and the Idaho Governor's Office announced plans for a conference call on Sunday to address the COVID-19 situation in Idaho. Officials said there won't be any school closure decisions made until after the call. The call will involve leaders in with West Ada, Nampa, Caldwell, Kuna, and other Treasure Valley schools, according to a memo on the Boise School District website from district superintendent Coby Dennis.

8:20 p.m. - Second confirmed case in the South Central Public Health district

South Central Public Health (based out of Twin Falls) confirmed that a woman over the age of 70 has COVID-19. She is now hospitalized and recovering. Officials did not state where in Idaho she is. Officials do not know how she caught COVID-19.

7:30 p.m. - Confirmed case in Teton County

Eastern Idaho Public Health held a Facebook live stream at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to discuss the first presumptive case of coronavirus in eastern Idaho, in Teton County. Officials said the patient is a woman under the age of 60 who had close contact with someone that had the coronavirus in a neighboring state. They emphasized that there does not appear to be any community spread. The woman is now at home and recovering with mild symptoms. Labs in Idaho tested the woman and the results were positive but now the samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to verify the positive test results.

6:20 p.m. - Second case in Ada County confirmed

The Central Health Department announced a second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ada County. The patient is a man in his 50's and is now under self-isolation and recovering at home. He was not hospitalized, according to officials. Brandon Atkins with CDH said, "The patient indicated travel related acquisition and is presumed to have had the same shared risk exposure to the first case identified in Ada County."

2:30 p.m. - Idaho State University Meridian student was confirmed case

Idaho State University officials confirm the first case of COVID-19 in Idaho was a student who attended ISU's Meridian campus. On Friday, the university closed down the campus for cleaning. The student last attended classes at the campus on Tuesday, March 10, according to Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee.

Central District Health and the university are contacting those who came in close proximity to the person that tested positive for COVID-19.

"If you are not contacted by CDH or our University Health Center, then there is no reason for you to have elevated concern," Satterlee said in a statement. "I do not share this information to cause alarm, but instead, to show that our University is proactively working with state and local public health officials to protect our University community."

1 p.m. - Hailey woman announced as Idaho's second coronavirus case

Earlier Saturday

The City of Boise announced that the Dick Eardley Senior Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Meals on Wheels meal prep will continue in the kitchen, and lunches will be available through curbside pickup.

The City of Meridian is canceling or postponing a number of upcoming city-sponsored events.

Downtown YMCA potential exposure

The Treasure Valley YMCA disclosed a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Downtown Boise Y. In a letter to members, the Y says a comprehensive disinfecting protocol of the entire Downtown Boise Y was conducted out of an abundance of caution.

Staff learned Friday night that a member suspected, but not confirmed, of having COVID-19, visited the Y one time on Tuesday, March 10, at around 5 p.m.

At the time, the member believed they were in good health, and reported good equipment cleaning practice by wiping down an exercise machine before and after using it.

That person has since gone into a self-imposed quarantine.

In a letter to members, the Y says "based on the timing of the visit and when the member presented the symptoms, we believe the likelihood they were contagious while at the Y is extremely low.

"We recommend that anyone who has visited the Downtown Boise YMCA on March 10 at 5 p.m. or after consult their health care provider if symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath occur. Symptoms typically occur two to 14 days after exposure."

Regular operating hours at the Downtown Boise Y resumed Saturday, March 14.

The Treasure Valley YMCA is posting updates on the Y's COVID-19 response online.

Friday, March 13, 2020

First confirmed case is Ada County woman

The first case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Idaho has been confirmed, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced on Friday afternoon.

The announcement about Idaho's first case comes as the novel virus has already spread in neighboring Washington and Oregon and hours after Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency.

Brandon Atkins with Central District Health said the patient is from Ada County, is a woman in her 50s. He said she had recently returned home from a conference in New York City and is currently recovering from the illness at home.

The woman did not need to be hospitalized for treatment.

Officials at the press conference revealed that the woman was at the conference at the end of February/start of March. Atkins said there was a small window that the woman was able to spread the illness and they are working to find people that could have been exposed to the coronavirus. He emphasized that this is not a case of community spread.

"This woman, like I said, had very mild, moderate symptoms," Atkins said, "and self-isolation, staying at home, and preventing any risk to any ongoing community spread is what her foremost thought was, which is really, really something we could applaud in this particular individual."

Health and Welfare officials said the patient's doctor acted appropriately and ruled out the flu and determined that her symptoms, travel history and exposure risk aligned with COVID-19.

Officials said the woman was alerted that she was exposed to coronavirus by conference organizers when three people from the conference tested positive for COVID-19.

Atkins added that the woman contacted the CDHD within 15 minutes from learning that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We have epidemiologists who work in hand with the contact, for this particular illness," Atkins said. "They will be doing a very thorough investigation in dealing with those closest in contact with this individual initially. We will be working with facilities that may have potentially been within this individual's purview once they returned to the state of Idaho and we will go out from there. That's how any contact investigation works in an epidemiological response."

Atkins also reminded Idahoans that just because there's now a case in the Gem State, does not mean every person needs to start getting tested.

“This is not a test that everyone needs just to get peace of mind," he said. "We have resources we want to make sure we’re allocating appropriately for those at highest risk.”

During the press conference, Little was asked whether a confirmed case would change the earlier decision not to close schools. Little said no, mainly because the case did not originate in Idaho.

"Had this been a case we didn’t know where it came from, it would be a different criteria,” he said.

As of Thursday evening, there were 30 confirmed cases in Oregon and no deaths reported. In Washington, there have been 31 deaths among the 456 people who tested positive for the virus.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, over 100 people in Idaho have been tested for the virus, including three Oregon residents tested in Idaho.

"If we don't all do our part to control the spread of coronavirus, then our health system will be overrun in a short period of time," Gov. Little said during Friday morning's press conference. "If too many people get sick too soon, our health care facilities will not have the capacity to deal with it."

Health officials are urging calm and say parents of healthy children should not be concerned about the coronavirus. The greatest risk is for the older population and those with respiratory issues.

"This is not something that is a widespread risk to everyone that's in our population," Atkins said, "We knew at some point that this would happen and the preventative messages and measures that are in place are very sound and solid."

Idahoans are urged to practice good hygiene, avoid high-risk behaviors, and avoid panicking.

"Our goal is to preserve hospital capacity and keep our healthcare workers safe and healthy by slowing down the influx of patients into our healthcare facilities," Little said on Friday morning.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined with top health officials last week to outline what's being done to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

"While the risk remains low, actually for any individual, what each of us should be doing is washing our hands regularly," said Dr. Dave Jeppsen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. "If you're sick, please stay home. Avoid those that are sick, and cover your coughs and sneezes because the best thing that we can do is make sure all of us be as healthy as possible."

