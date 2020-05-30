Idaho coronavirus updates: 2,570 confirmed cases, 82 deaths, 2,225 recovered; Bars and movie theaters to reopen Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: In the above video, a Boise nurse who just returned from New York to aid in the coronavirus pandemic, shares her perspective on the COVID-19 outbreak.
We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho continues to reopen.
We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho is tracking to determine when the Gem State can move to the next reopening stage.
Facts:
- Every day we update our interactive map and timelines tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little revealed a four-step plan to gradually reopen Idaho, beginning on May 1.The third stage of Idaho Rebounds will begin on May 30, allowing bars and movie theaters to reopen.
- The CDC and some Idaho officials recommend wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings. We have instructions for how to make your own mask without a sewing machine.
Latest coronavirus updates:
Saturday, May 30
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho has met the criteria to enter Stage 3 of reopening in the Idaho Rebounds plan, beginning on Saturday, May 30.
Bars will be allowed to open on Saturday. Movie theaters will also be moved from Stage 4 to Stage 3.
Friday, May 29
5:47 p.m. - 2,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho but recoveries increase to over 2,200
Based on data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho, there are 82 coronavirus related deaths, 2,570 confirmed cases and 2,225 presumed recovered cases. On Thursday, there were 2,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,195 recoveries.
See our interactive map and timeline of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, plus a breakdown of the 14-day average of new daily cases.
9:26 a.m. - Boise playgrounds, sports fields to reopen under Stage 3
The City of Boise will reopen recreation amenities on Saturday as Idaho moves into Stage 3 of the reopening plan.
Playgrounds in city parks, outdoor sports fields for youth practices, Rhodes Skate Park and other city skate parks will all be open to the public, according to Boise Parks and Recreation. Also reopening are the Willow Lane BMX Jump Park and the pump tracks at the Boise Bike Park.
Visitors are asked to continue to practice physical distancing when they visit the reopened locations.
7:43 a.m. - West Ada School District to close some meal pickup sites
The West Ada School District will shut down five of its open meal sites starting next Wednesday.
The school district says that during the summer, fewer people are available to work at the sites. Planned construction projects and lower participation also played a role in the closures.
Sixteen other locations will continue providing free breakfasts and lunches to kids. For the full list of meal sites, click here.
RELATED: Several major Treasure Valley events scheduled for summer 2020 canceled because of coronavirus
At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:
Coronavirus resources:
What's an 'essential' business under the Idaho stay-home order? Gov. Little answers your questions
Coronavirus resources: Testing sites, at-risk grocery hours in the Treasure Valley
How to help southern Idaho nonprofits or get help during the coronavirus pandemic
Closures: List of venues, sporting events, and public buildings closed or canceled due to coronavirus concerns
List of schools and universities that cancel class in Idaho due to the coronavirus