Idaho coronavirus updates: 2,570 confirmed cases, 82 deaths, 2,225 recovered; Bars and movie theaters to reopen Saturday

Saturday, May 30

Bars will be allowed to open on Saturday. Movie theaters will also be moved from Stage 4 to Stage 3.

Friday, May 29

5:47 p.m. - 2,570 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho but recoveries increase to over 2,200

Based on data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across Idaho, there are 82 coronavirus related deaths, 2,570 confirmed cases and 2,225 presumed recovered cases. On Thursday, there were 2,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,195 recoveries.

9:26 a.m. - Boise playgrounds, sports fields to reopen under Stage 3

The City of Boise will reopen recreation amenities on Saturday as Idaho moves into Stage 3 of the reopening plan.

Playgrounds in city parks, outdoor sports fields for youth practices, Rhodes Skate Park and other city skate parks will all be open to the public, according to Boise Parks and Recreation. Also reopening are the Willow Lane BMX Jump Park and the pump tracks at the Boise Bike Park.

Visitors are asked to continue to practice physical distancing when they visit the reopened locations.

7:43 a.m. - West Ada School District to close some meal pickup sites

The West Ada School District will shut down five of its open meal sites starting next Wednesday.

The school district says that during the summer, fewer people are available to work at the sites. Planned construction projects and lower participation also played a role in the closures.

Sixteen other locations will continue providing free breakfasts and lunches to kids. For the full list of meal sites, click here.

