Idaho coronavirus latest: 326 new confirmed and probable cases; positivity rate down 0.6% from last week

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates with live updates.

BOISE, Idaho — Scroll down to see the latest daily updates.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus as well as what's happening as COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Facts:

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

Thursday, September 3

5:48 p.m.- 326 new confirmed and probable cases; positivity rate down 0.6% from last week

The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare reported 325 new confirmed cases and only one new probable case of COVID-19 on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases now sits at 30,839.

Statewide confirmed and probable cases now total 32,927.

Bonneville County remains Idaho's current hotspot, adding 44 confirmed cases to their total. Close behind is Ada County with 43 cases, Canyon County with 28 cases and Bingham County with 27 cases.

Only one death was reported in Bingham County, bringing Idaho's death toll to 375.

The latest testing data shows that Idaho's positivity rate is now at 8%, a 0.6% decrease from the previous week. 15,462 tests were conducted last week, down from 20,167 the week before.

15,787 estimated recoveries have been made.

7:45 a.m. - Gov. Little to hold Stage 4 press conference

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to announce whether the state has met the benchmarks to safely move out of Stage 4 coronavirus restrictions.

Two weeks ago, Idaho was held again in Stage 4 after failing to meet a hospital admissions metric. The governor will also likely address the beginning of the academic school year, which has seen districts around the state grappling with whether to bring students back in person or start off with remote learning.

The press conference will be streamed live here.

