Idaho coronavirus latest: 2,157 confirmed cases, 72 deaths, 1,573 recovered

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho continues to reopen.

Saturday, May 16

In case you missed it, an online article by Forbes said Boise is one of the ten in the best position to recover from the economic body blow dealt by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread. Read the full article by KTVB here.

Friday, May 15

3:30 p.m. - Restaurants at The Village at Meridian planning to open their door again

As Idaho enters the next step of phased reopening, The Village at Meridian and its tenants work to continue to meet the proper standards set forward by the state and local government.

Restaurants in The Village at Meridian with plans to open their dining rooms this weekend are as follows:

Saturday:

Kona Grill

Yard House

Twigs

Grimaldi's

Donut + Dog

Bodovino

Blaze Pizza

Chipotle

Bite Me

Sunday:

• Big Al's

Also reopening in Stage 2 will be Axiom, Cycle Bar, and Panache Aveda Salon and Spa.

"We are excited to welcome the public back to The Village at Meridian to enjoy their favorite shops and restaurants but consider the health and safety of our visitors to be our number one priority," said Hugh Crawford, General Manager of The Village at Meridian.

11:35 a.m. - Boise National Forest to open some lower elevation campgrounds Memorial Day weekend



As Idaho begins to rebound from COVID-19 and warmer weather entices visitors, the Boise National Forest is working hard to open some lower elevation campgrounds for the Memorial Day weekend.



As a reminder, our developed campgrounds are currently closed.



"We are asking visitors to avoid our developed campgrounds so crews can work as quickly as possible to open sites for the Memorial Day weekend," said Danelle Highfill, Boise National Forest recreation manager. "It is an issue of public safety. Crews routinely need to drop hazard trees that have been damaged because of snow load, and they can't do that if the campsites are occupied."



The COVID-19 situation has delayed preparation for the normal campground openings that take place in mid to late May.

Some developed campgrounds will be opened with limited services if water testing and repairs are delayed or extensive.



Visitors should know that the majority of the forest is still open for public access. Trails and trailheads remain open. Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.



"Dispersed camping is open throughout the forest except for two locations in the Silver Creek area," Highfill said. "We want to encourage visitors to pack out their trash, practice "Leave no Trace" land use principles, and social distance when recreating on the forest. Most of all, we are asking the public to be patient for a couple more weeks."



You can make campground reservations online.

Stay up to date on Boise National Forest closures.

10:30 a.m. - Idaho Power to open more parks, boat ramps Friday



Idaho Power will reopen several parks, boat launches and day-use areas on Friday, May 15 that have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Developed campgrounds in Hells Canyon and at C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home remain closed. The company has begun a phased reopening of its recreation sites to provide public access while encouraging visitors to safely follow social distancing guidelines. Some sites will be monitored to avoid overcrowding.



Restrooms remain closed, but portable toilets have been installed at most locations. Openings could be delayed if necessary for safety reasons.

The following sites are expected to open on Friday:

• Hells Canyon area: Hells Canyon Park boat launch, Copperfield boat launch, Oxbow boat launch, Old Carter's Landing, McCormick Park boat launch, Oxbow and Hells Canyon Reservoir dispersed campsites

• C.J. Strike: North Park boat launch and day-use area, Jack's Creek boat launch and dispersed campsites

• Hagerman area: Bliss Park, Malad Fountain Park, Lower Salmon raft launch, Lower Salmon Falls Park, Lower Salmon boat launch

• Other areas: Swan Falls downstream campsites (downstream boat launch remains closed), Milner whitewater put-in, American Falls Park

