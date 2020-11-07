Idaho coronavirus latest: 9,303 confirmed cases, 101 deaths, 3,066 recovered

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses what contact tracing is and how it is used.
Facts:
Saturday, July 11
Dr. Christopher Ball explains why few people can be tested for COVID-19, such as those with symptoms or those who have been in contact with an infected individual.
Friday, July 10
6:15 p.m. - Idaho adds 431 new confirmed cases, 152 of which are in Ada County
Based on data released from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and health districts across the state, Idaho added 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide confirmed total to 9,303 and 9,928 probable and confirmed cases.
Ada County alone added 152 new confirmed cases on Friday.
No new deaths reported. Idaho death toll from the coronavirus is 101.
12 p.m. - Eagle Fun Days is going virtual
Virtual events for Eagle Fun Days include the Eagle Fun Run, Classic Car Show, Backyard Float Competition, Vendor Spotlight and more!
Eagle Fun Day Run | July 5th - July 11th | Race Facebook Event
More information about the race and how to participate is available on the Fun Days Race Facebook page.
Virtual Custom Car Show | July 5th - July 11th | Car Show Facebook Event
This years car show will be showcased via facebook. Car submissions may be sent between 8 a.m. on July 5th and 11 a.m. July 11th. Cars will be judged and winner will be announced July 13th. Visit the Facebook event page.
Backyard Float Competition | July 5th - July 11th | Main Facebook Event
Limit one float per home. Submit a maximum of 10 photos of your float. There will be 5 categories and one overall winner who best captures this years theme: 20/20 Vision, Imagine the Future. A slideshow will be created with all of the submissions for everyone to enjoy our virtual Eagle Fun Days Parade.
Eat Shop Eagle Market | July 11th | Eat Shop Eagle Facebook Event
An all-Eagle vendor market presented in conjunction with Eagle Fun Days on Saturday, July 11th.
Fireworks Show at Eagle Island State Park on July 10th is canceled. The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation revoked the permit for the park when Ada County went back to Stage 3 COVID-19 restrictions.
