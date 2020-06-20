Idaho coronavirus latest: 3,478 cases, 89 deaths, 3,183 recovered; Another spike in cases, third highest day since March

Follow along as we track the latest daily COVID-19 news with live updates

Saturday, June 20

Friday, June 19

5:50 p.m. -- Third highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Idaho

The state and local health districts are reporting 117 new confirmed and 16 probable cases of COVID-19 cases on Friday.

That's the third highest single day total since Idaho began tracking cases in March.

Statewide, there has been 3,478 total confirmed cases, 3,871 total confirmed and probable cases, 89 deaths, and 3,183 recoveries.

Looking at the 14-day moving average in the graph below you can see Idaho has been steadily increasing its number of new cases each day this week.

11:05 a.m. -- Zoo Boise to open Monday, June 22, with new health and safety protocols

Zoo Boise will reopen to the public and Friends of Zoo Boise members on Monday, June 22.



"We are grateful for the community's support over the last three months as we worked to keep our employees and animals safe," said Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation director. "Our team looks forward to welcoming guests back to the zoo, and although you will notice some changes, please know your health and safety are always our top priority."



Some new protocols to note when visiting the zoo:



• Advance tickets will be required for all visitors, including members. The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. To reduce lines and allow for physical distancing, we have implemented a timed entry process. All visitors, including members, are required to reserve a ticket for a specific time slot to enter the zoo before arrival. Guests will have to enter in the 30-minute block for which their tickets were purchased on the specific date listed. Refunds will not be available, and all tickets must be purchased online in advance.

• Prior to entering the zoo, there will be clearly marked waiting lines with markers to promote physical distancing of at least six feet between ticket holders. Please have your pre-purchased tickets either printed off or downloaded to your phone so they may be scanned prior to entering the zoo. Friends of Zoo Boise members, please have your tickets and zoo membership card available.

• Once guests enter the zoo, there will be a set, one-way path to walk around the zoo allowing six feet of physical distancing between groups. The one-way path takes approximately two hours to complete. Zoo ambassadors will be stationed along the route to assist and answer any questions you may have.

• There will not be any re-entries into the zoo at this time due to the new guidelines in place.



Some exhibits and activities will not be available when the zoo reopens.

Notable closures include the Small Animal Kingdom, Penguin Pavilion, Schoolhouse, Bat-House, the zoo carousel and all playground areas.

There will be no animal encounters at this time due to recommendations in regard to animal safety. This includes the Sloth Bear Encounter, the Giraffe Encounter and the Zoo Farm.



The Butterfly in Bloom exhibit will not be open this season.



Zoo concessions, stroller rentals and an outdoor gift shop will be open with limited operations.



All zoo restrooms will be open, but note they are spaced out along the one-way walking route. Water fountains will be turned off, so plan accordingly. There will be hand sanitizing stations available throughout the zoo.



Zoo Boise is asking guests to wear masks when they visit but is not requiring them. This recommendation is being made for the health and safety of zoo guests and staff, and all of the animals.

10:45 a.m. -- Idaho Humane Society awarded $10,000 COVID grant

The Idaho Humane Society is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Program. This grant program was initiated to assist animal welfare organizations whose life-saving efforts have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; it is funded by The Rachael Ray Foundation™ and administered by Best Friends Animal Society.

The Idaho Humane Society has seen a large uptick in families needing financial assistance for critical and urgent veterinary care for their pets.

"We are grateful to Best Friends for providing this financial support to help animals receive critical veterinary care needed to live and stay in their homes. This grant comes at a much-needed time to provide emergency assistance to animals in Idaho, but also those owners who live outside the state with nowhere else to go," says CEO, Dr. Jeff Rosenthal.

