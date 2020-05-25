Idaho coronavirus updates: 2,626 cases, 79 deaths, 1,735 recovered; Idaho sees largest spike since April 3

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video discusses Idaho's plan to increase the number of COVID-19 tests.
We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as what's happening as Idaho continues to reopen.
New confirmed COVID-19 Idaho cases and recoveries, closures, reopening plan details and resources to help could be announced every day. We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a new graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho is tracking to determine when the Gem State can move to the next reopening stage.
Facts:
- Every day we update our interactive map and timelines tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Gov. Little revealed a four-step plan to gradually reopen Idaho, beginning on May 1. Little announced on May 14 that the state is ready for the second phase of reopening, beginning May 16. Treasure Valley cities, including Boise, are in the second stage of reopening, which includes opening restaurant dining rooms, gyms and hair salons.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little had issued a 21-day stay-at-home order on March 25 for the entire state and extended it through the end of April.
- The CDC and some Idaho officials recommend wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings. We have instructions for how to make your own mask without a sewing machine
Latest coronavirus updates:
Sunday, May 24
- District surveys show what Idaho schools could look like for the upcoming year
- The president of the Idaho State Board of Education weighs in on possible options for a return to the classroom
- Memorial Day observances in the Treasure Valley will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic
- As coronavirus restrictions ease, is it safe to ride an e-scooter?
- Boise State University announced that in-person classes will resume this fall, but some precautions will be taken. Read more here.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little held a press conference on Thursday to inform Idahoans of the state's plans to ramp up coronavirus testing and ensure all facilities have access to supplies they need. You can read the comprehensive breakdown here and watch the KTVB livestream here.
Saturday, May 23
5:00 p.m.- Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare updated the states COVID-19 numbers. Idaho has 2,626 confirmed cases and is reporting that 1,735 people have recovered. No new deaths were reported.
