Idaho coronavirus latest: Blaine County extends self-isolation order; 25 deaths, 1,399 confirmed cases

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Saturday, April 11

In case you missed it, Boise State announced on Friday that they will be offering temporary housing to all healthcare workers in Boise to avoid the risk of them possibly spreading COVID-19 to their families.

12:13 p.m.- Blaine County extends self-isolation order

Blaine County Board of Commissioners announced on Saturday that the county will be extending the self-isolation order by one week. It will remain in effect through Sunday, April 19. The original order was implemented on March 25.

The latest action by county commissioners is a continuation of the previous restriction that deems construction activities and landscaping work as non-essential.

Friday, April 10

5:15 p.m. -- Death reported in Canyon County

Health and Welfare says Canyon County now has five deaths reported total, with 145 confirmed cases. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

4:30 p.m. -- City of Hailey extending isolation order

The Hailey City Council voted today to extend its isolation order for one week. The current order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 12.

The order continues restrictions that are more strict than those within Idaho's statewide stay-at-home order:

Residential and commercial construction projects are identified as non-essential businesses and not allowed to operate in Hailey at this time.

Plumbers, electricians and other trades can only perform work that is immediate and essential.

Landscaping and other residential service providers are identified as non- essential businesses and are not allowed to operate at this time.

Hotels and short-term rentals may not offer lodging to non-residents of Blaine County, except lodging may be provided to health care workers or those performing essential government functions.

Blaine County residents returning home from out of state travel must self isolate at home for 14 days upon their return. Visitors from out of state coming to Blaine County must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Travel outside of Blaine County to obtain items otherwise available in the County is prohibited.

Gatherings of non-related individuals inside homes who don't live there are prohibited.

2:46 p.m. -- First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to help children and families

The money will go to two local Boys & Girls Clubs, the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County and the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These donations will help provide emergency childcare for children whose parents are healthcare workers, first responders, and others who are essential to our community. The funds will also provide the help needed to maintain safe staffing ratios, ensuring proper social distancing, and to provide a safe haven for families in need by keeping all sites open with extended hours.

2:39 p.m. -- Boise State offering housing for healthcare workers

Boise State is opening up its on-campus housing to local healthcare workers who are worried about going home and spreading COVID-19 to their families.

The university is working with health systems and other employers to provide the housing for the workers, but the university "can't work with individual" employees, a spokesman said.

The housing is available because most students are already gone for the rest of the spring semester. The university is working to make sure the housing is maintained and cleaned in a way that will prevent spread of coronavirus to any students or staff at Boise State.

Each health worker will live alone in a suite of rooms, and will not share a bathroom or living space with anyone else. They will also not be placed in rooms where students still have belongings that they have not been able to collect.

All remaining students on campus are living in apartment-style housing that will not be used to hold healthcare workers.

11:18 a.m. - Ada County Dispatch getting hundreds of complaints about people violating stay-home order

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says they have received more than 230 calls about violations to Idaho's stay-at-home order since March 26. The calls complaints about children playing outside, teens playing sports together, people failing to maintain six feet of distance, and businesses that appear to have people inside.

"We'd like to gently ask people to weigh whether any behavior they see is actually creating an immediate or significant danger," the Ada County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. "If not, then it probably isn't worth worrying about too much about or deserving of a call to law enforcement."

The sheriff's office has not issued any tickets.

