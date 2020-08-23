Idaho coronavirus latest: Idaho approaching 30,000 total cases

BOISE, Idaho — Scroll down to see the latest daily updates.
We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus as well as what's happening as COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho.
We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.
How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:
Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.
The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.
KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.
Facts:
- Early this summer, Idaho Gov. Brad Little used a four-step plan to reopen Idaho. The fourth and final stage of Idaho Rebounds started on Saturday, June 13, and has since been extended three times, while Ada County was rolled back to Stage 3.
- The CDC and Idaho officials still recommend practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings.
- Several cities in Idaho have signed public health mandates requiring masks to be worn inside and outside.
- We have a comprehensive list of upcoming events that have been canceled or postponed in the Treasure Valley.
Terminology:
- "Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
- "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.
- "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.
- "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.
Sunday, August 23
- Idaho will be again held in Stage 4 of the coronavirus restrictions for two more weeks. You can watch Gov. Brad Little's press conference above.
- Movie theaters around the Treasure Valley are reopening with added safety precautions.
- After 42 years in business, downtown Boise bar and night club Humpin’ Hannah's reopened as a restaurant on Saturday.
- University of Idaho's president sent students a memo about the importance of preventing the spread of coronavirus after hearing reports of off-campus parties.
- State of Idaho testing recommendations
- Where you can get tested for COVID-19: St. Luke's, Saint Alphonsus, Primary Health Medical Group
- Crush the Curve Idaho offers a self-assessment tool and information about where to get tested
- Here's what we know about Treasure Valley K-12 schools' reopening plans
- Several Idaho colleges have outlined plans and precautionary measures for students leading up to and following Thanksgiving and Winter break.
- The Idaho Housing and Finance Association is offering help to people impacted by various circumstances caused by the pandemic.
For a closer look at the numbers throughout Idaho, including a county-by-county breakdown, check out our interactive map and timelines.
