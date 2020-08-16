Idaho coronavirus latest: 25,717 confirmed cases, 269 deaths, 299 cases added Saturday

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates.

How we track COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m. KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases.

Regional health districts release updated numbers at different times than the state Department of Health and Welfare, which can sometimes cause a discrepancy in the number reported. We use the latest information reported by the state and the health districts to keep the total as updated as possible.

Some of those numbers local districts release might change if a positive case is determined to be an out of state resident - they will be added to another state's total number of cases instead of Idaho.

It is important to note the difference between "confirmed" and "probable". Confirmed cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. Probable cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

"Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

Sunday, August 16

Saturday, August 15

5:17 p.m. - Idaho adds 299 total cases and 3 new COVID-related deaths

Based on data released from the state, Idaho added 271 confirmed cases and 27 probable cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

KTVB's tracking of the coronavirus pandemic shows 25,717 confirmed cases of the virus in the Gem State since the pandemic began.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare also reported one new death in Ada County and two more coronavirus-related deaths in Bonneville County. Idaho's death toll is now at 269.

