Idaho coronavirus latest: 9 deaths, 740 cases; First cases reported in Gooding, Lewis counties; New one-week record for initial unemployment claims

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Thursday, April 2

11:30 a.m. - Idaho initial claims for Unemployment Insurance increase 143%

Idaho workers laid off due to the coronavirus filed 32,941 initial claims for unemployment insurance between March 22 -28, 2020, an increase of 143 percent over the previous week, and it's a record for initial claims filed during one week in Idaho, the Idaho Dept. of Labor reports.

A total of 46,526 initial unemployment claims have been filed since Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency. The total number has increased by 4,400% from the week prior to March 8, 2020.

11:00 a.m. - More cases reported in Blaine and Twin Falls counties

South Central District Health says Blaine County now has 312 confirmed cases. Twin Falls County has 31.

9:15 a.m. - Some health districts have revised their number of cases

The total number of cases statewide now sits at 667.

Wednesday, April 1

5:16 p.m. - Updated numbers from the state show Idaho now has 672 confirmed COVID-19 cases; first cases reported in Gooding and Lewis counties

3:38 p.m. - Boise Mayor Lauren McLean postpones farmers markets

3:18 p.m. - Southwest District Health confirms community spread in Gem County

Southwest District Health also reports a total of five cases of COVID-19 in Gem County as of Wednesday afternoon."Community spread means through our investigation we are unable to determine the source of exposure. This is concerning and heightens the need for continued social distancing and staying home when sick," said Southwest District Health Director Nikole Zogg.

2:31 p.m. - Latah County reports first coronavirus case; 567 cases statewide

2:22 p.m. - Two Boise Dutch Bros. employees test positive for COVID-19

Employees at two Boise Dutch Bros. locations have tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced on Wednesday. The employees - one from Chinden location and one from the Broadway location - tested positive this week. Both locations were closed and will be deep-cleaned by a third party before reopening, according to Dutch Bros.

11:43 a.m. -- Officials confirm community spread in Bingham County

Southeastern District Health officials said Wednesday morning that one of the two confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Bingham County was transmitted via community spread, rather than travel.

11:10 a.m. One more case in Idaho CountyNorth Central Public Health District is reporting another case in Idaho County. Statewide total now 566 cases. See more in our interactive map and timeline.

10:45 a.m. - More cases in Blaine County confirmed

The South Central Public Health District is reporting that there are now 228 positive cases in Blaine County. See more in our interactive map and timeline.

