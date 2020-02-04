Idaho coronavirus latest: 9 deaths, 667 cases; First cases reported in Gooding, Lewis counties

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed Idaho cases, closures and resources to help are announced every day.
Idaho COVID-19 latest: Latest news | Map of confirmed Idaho cases | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | Employers hiring | Closings | School closings | Full COVID-19 coverage
Facts:
(Scroll down for the latest news updates.)
- Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide 21-day "stay-at-home" order. Essential business will remain open, and there is no need to hoard supplies.
- Under the "stay-at-home" order, outdoor activity, such as hiking, biking, walking and running, is still allowed as long as a six-foot distance is maintained.
- We have an interactive map tracking total confirmed Idaho coronavirus cases.
- Local districts may release new cases before the Idaho state COVID-19 website is updated, so numbers may not always match.
- You must meet these criteria for Treasure Valley drive-up testing sites.
- Our coronavirus resources guide includes testing sites and shopping hours for at-risk individuals. We also have a list of who's hiring right now.
Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:
Thursday, April 2
9:15 a.m. - Some health districts have revised their number of cases
The total number of cases statewide now sits at 667.
Wednesday, April 1
5:16 p.m. - Updated numbers from the state show Idaho now has 672 confirmed COVID-19 cases; first cases reported in Gooding and Lewis counties
3:38 p.m. - Boise Mayor Lauren McLean postpones farmers markets
3:18 p.m. - Southwest District Health confirms community spread in Gem County
Southwest District Health also reports a total of five cases of COVID-19 in Gem County as of Wednesday afternoon."Community spread means through our investigation we are unable to determine the source of exposure. This is concerning and heightens the need for continued social distancing and staying home when sick," said Southwest District Health Director Nikole Zogg.
2:31 p.m. - Latah County reports first coronavirus case; 567 cases statewide
2:22 p.m. - Two Boise Dutch Bros. employees test positive for COVID-19
Employees at two Boise Dutch Bros. locations have tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced on Wednesday. The employees - one from Chinden location and one from the Broadway location - tested positive this week. Both locations were closed and will be deep-cleaned by a third party before reopening, according to Dutch Bros.
11:43 a.m. -- Officials confirm community spread in Bingham County
Southeastern District Health officials said Wednesday morning that one of the two confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Bingham County was transmitted via community spread, rather than travel.
11:10 a.m. One more case in Idaho CountyNorth Central Public Health District is reporting another case in Idaho County. Statewide total now 566 cases. See more in our interactive map and timeline.
10:45 a.m. - More cases in Blaine County confirmed
The South Central Public Health District is reporting that there are now 228 positive cases in Blaine County. See more in our interactive map and timeline.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:
At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus
Coronavirus resources:
What's an 'essential' business under the Idaho stay-home order? Gov. Little answers your questions
Coronavirus resources: Testing sites, at-risk grocery hours in the Treasure Valley
How to help southern Idaho nonprofits or get help during the coronavirus pandemic