Idaho coronavirus latest: 9 deaths, 565 cases; Adams and Camas counties report first cases

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:

Wednesday, April 1

10:45 a.m. - More cases in Blaine County confirmed

The South Central Public Health District is reporting that there are now 228 positive cases in Blaine County. See more in our interactive map and timeline.

Tuesday, March 31

9:01 p.m. - One more case in Kootenai County

The Eastern Idaho Public Health District already updated numbers, moving one case from Madison County to Jefferson County, and lowering the district's total number of cases. The statewide total remains at 527. See more in our interactive map and timeline.

5:09 p.m. - Adams and Camas counties report first cases, 527 cases statewide

2:31 p.m. - Total cases in Idaho surpass 500

Idaho coronavirus cases passed the 500 mark Tuesday, reaching 514 confirmed positive cases by Tuesday afternoon. The number of cases in Ada County also climbed, reaching 194 cases.

Two Albertsons employees have tested positive for coronavirus, the grocery chain says. One of the employees worked at the Albertsons on North Main Street in Hailey; the other person worked at both the Albertsons on East Avalon Street in Kuna and one on East Wyoming Avenue in Homedale.

Both employees are receiving medical care, according to Albertsons, although it is unclear whether either required hospitalization. All three stores have been sanitized and disinfected since the employees' last days at work.

The stores will remain open, and will continue to follow an "enhanced cleaning and disinfection process."

Employees have been reminded to wash their hands and disinfect checkstands every hour, and to stay home if they feel sick.

1:05 p.m. - Two more cases bring Idaho's total to 478

Two new cases in southeastern Idaho, one in Bannock County and one in Bingham County, bring Idaho's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 478. See a county-by-county breakdown in our interactive map and timeline.

1:00 p.m. State of Idaho expands Novel Coronavirus website

The state coronavirus site now includes information about how many people in Idaho have been hospitalized for COVID-19, how many health care workers have been infected, and how many people have had to go to the ICU. The site is updated once per day, at 5:00 p.m. MDT.

11:02 a.m. - Area food banks helping fill need as job losses continue

As Idahoans continue to lose their jobs or see their hours cut amid the spread of coronavirus, food banks are stepping in to help fill the need. The Meridian Food Bank says they have seen an increase in clients, including many people using the food bank services for the first time.

9:55 a.m. - AARP Idaho Telephone Town Hall with Governor Little

AARP is hosting a telephone town hall with Gov. Little and top health experts to talk about preventing the spread of COVID-19. You can join by dialing toll free 866-767-0637. You can hear it live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.

A Dutch Bros employee tested positive for coronavirus on March 28, the coffee chain confirmed to KTVB Tuesday. The employee worked at the Dutch Bros at 37 East Calderwood in Meridian. The stand was immediately closed and will remain shut down until it can be fully sanitized, according to the company.

Dutch Bros said the infected employee worked early-morning or midday shifts on March 10, March 11, March 17, March 18, March 19, March 24, March 27 and March 28.

The sick employee is doing well, and is on paid leave, according to the company. All employees who worked directly with that person have also been placed on paid leave.

7:58 a.m. -- Cassia County reports first COVID-19 death

South Central Public Health District has confirmed the first coronavirus death in Cassia County. The victim was a woman over 70 who had other complicating health factors.

The woman was infected by visitors to her home who were from areas with community spread.

7:02 a.m. - Boise State using 3D printers to make PPE for hospital workers

Boise State University is using the 3D printers in the library's MakerLab to construct visors and faceshields for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus. The university is collaborating with hospitals on the design, and says anyone with a 3D printer or materials to donate can help.

