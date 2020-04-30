Idaho coronavirus latest: 60 deaths, 1,832 confirmed cases; Twilight Criterium postponed

See the Idaho coronavirus latest and real-time updates as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Wednesday, April 29

5:02 p.m.- Statewide confirmed cases reaches 1,832, no new confirmed deaths, over 1,100 recovered

The Idaho death toll remains at 60 as the state now has over 1,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the state website, 1,121 Idahoans have recovered.

2:55 p.m. - St. Luke's screening and specimen collection tents closed on weekends

Beginning this weekend, screening and specimen collection tents in Boise, Meridian, Twin Falls, and Wood River will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Tests performed Monday-Friday at St. Luke's tents are offered free of charge. Testing will be available at the following locations on weekends but may involve a fee. Patients should drive up to the clinic, call and staff will come outside to meet them:

• St. Luke's Clinic urgent care locations in Eagle and on Parkcenter Blvd in Boise.

• St. Luke's Clinic – Capital City Family Medicine in Boise

• St. Luke's Quick Care in Magic Valley

• St. Luke's Clinic – Walk-in Care in Ketchum

• Primary Health locations in Meridian, Nampa, and Garden City (by appointment)

• Saltzer Medical Group urgent care locations in Nampa



9:29 a.m. - Twilight Criterium pushed back to next year

Boise's annual Twilight Criterium cycling event has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event was slated for July in downtown Boise.

“It is not an easy thing to do but I feel it is the best option for the event and the City of Boise to postpone the 2020 Twilight Criterium to July 10, 2021. We had a fantastic run of 34 years and we start a new run next year. I wish to thank all the sponsors, volunteers and Downtown Boise Association for all their help and look to a bigger and better event next year,” said event organizer Mike Cooley with Boise Development Cycling.

The event includes men's and women's professional cycling road races, a kid’s race, celebrity Boise Green Bike race, and amateur road races. The pre-race celebration at JUMP has also been canceled this year.

“Downtown will miss the Twilight Criterium and the festivity that comes with it, but we look forward to a triumphant return for the 35th anniversary in 2021. While this event will not take place in 2020, we invite you to ride your bike down and enjoy the heart of Boise. The people and the place that make Twilight Criterium so incredible are here to welcome you,” said Jennifer Hensley, Executive Director of the Downtown Boise Association.

