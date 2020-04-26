Idaho coronavirus latest: 56 deaths, 1,768 confirmed cases, 983 recovered

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)
Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed COVID-19 Idaho cases, closures and resources to help are announced every day.
Facts:
- We are constantly updating our interactive map and timeline tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown and timelines looking at the number of new cases each day as well as recovered and probable cases.
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a 21-day stay-at-home order on March 25 for the entire state. The order was extended through the end of April on April 15. Everyone should do their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but essential businesses will be open.
- Gov. Little revealed a four-step plan to gradually reopen Idaho, beginning with the first phase on May 1 if certain criteria are met.
- The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings. We have instructions for how to make your own mask without a sewing machine.
Latest Idaho coronavirus updates
Sunday, April 26
In case you missed it, an Eagle-based band performed a concert in their driveway to lift their neighbor's spirits. Read more here.
5:15 p.m. - No new deaths, only eight new confirmed cases
Idaho's number of confirmed cases only increased slightly on Sunday with eight new cases, which brings the current statewide total to 1,768. The number of probable recovered cases also grew to 983, nearly 50 more than Saturday. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.
Saturday, April 25
In case you missed it, Parma Motor Vu Drive-in opened its doors on Friday night to allow visitors to enjoy themselves while social distancing.
5:03 p.m. - Two new deaths, 10 more confirmed cases
The statewide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 1,760 and the total between confirmed and probable cases is now 1,887.
