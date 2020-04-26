Idaho coronavirus latest: 56 deaths, 1,760 confirmed cases, 938 recovered

See the Idaho coronavirus latest and real-time updates as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates

Sunday, April 26

In case you missed it, an Eagle-based band performed a concert in their driveway to lift their neighbor's spirits. Read more here.

Saturday, April 25

In case you missed it, Parma Motor Vu Drive-in opened its doors on Friday night to allow visitors to enjoy themselves while social distancing.

5:03 p.m. - Two new deaths, 10 more confirmed cases

The statewide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now at 1,760 and the total between confirmed and probable cases is now 1,887.

