Idaho coronavirus latest: 51 deaths, 1,663 confirmed cases; ACSO reducing arrests

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Wednesday, April 22

12:30 p.m. -- Salvation Army response to COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho

Since March 13, The Salvation Army has provided goods and services to Idahoans in response to COVID-19:

• 26,339 Meals Served/Families Fed

• 380 Emergency Shelter Nights

• 869 Employee Volunteer Hours to Assist Area Food Banks, Primary Health Districts and Kootenai County EOC

• $5,172 in Rental Assistance

• 200 Homeless Hygiene Kits Prepared and Delivered

• 1,321 Supplies Provided to Kootenai County EOC in Support of EMS/Police/Fire

• 2,500 Worshiping Opportunities

• 20,308 Emotional and Spiritual Care Calls and Contacts Made

• 1,861 Community Members Participating in Virtual Group Excercise Classes



• In Boise, they implemented a drive-thru food service that is open Tuesday-Thursday, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. A food delivery service is available in Ada County. For more information regarding services call 208-343-5429 for assistance.

• The Nampa Community Family Shelter continues to provide Grab & Go lunches seven days a week at 1412 4th St. S. Nampa from 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Food Pantry will continue to distribute food boxes Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 403 12th Ave. S. Nampa. For questions, please contact The Salvation Army in Nampa at 208-467-6586.



• In Caldwell, a drive-thru pantry is open on Tuesdays-Thursdays from 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Food boxes/toiletries are being delivered to to shut-ins as requested. Diapers and wipes are available as requested through food pantry hours. Call (208)459-2011 for assistance.

The Salvation Army in Boise, Nampa and Caldwell needs your support to be able to continue to provide needed services throughout this pandemic. All money raised stays local to support the needs of the local community. To learn more and support The Salvation Army's efforts visit their website.

11:22 a.m. -- Rite Aid to open self-swab testing site in Meridian

Rite Aid today announced 11 additional COVID-19 self-swab testing sites in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including one location opening in the Boise area on Wednesday, April 22.



The site will be located at 3250 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. Each testing site will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store's parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Eligible people will be required to pre-register and schedule appointments on the company's website.

9:18 a.m. - Local nonprofit continues serving meals, despite funding drop

Life's Kitchen, a Boise nonprofit that trains youth and provides meals is continuing to operate, despite the economic downturn spurred by coronavirus. Executive Director Tammy Johnson told KTVB that the organization's revenue has fallen by 48 percent, but Life's Kitchen is continuing to provide more than 2,000 meals a week.

The training program, which enables students to earn their GED, has gone online because of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Tuesday, April 21

6:17 p.m. - Idaho's statewide cases grow with more deaths confirmed

The latest numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show there are now 51 deaths due to COVID-19, up from 48 on Monday, 1,661 confirmed cases, and 710 people are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

2:39 p.m. - Ada County reducing arrests to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in jail

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is writing citations instead of making arrests for non-violent misdemeanors as part of an attempt to book fewer people into jail.

The efforts to reduce arrest began in mid-March, and just over a month, the jail population has dropped from 1,054 to 784. The number of bookings per day has also decreased - from an average of 43 per day between January and April 2019 to 27 per day for the same period in 2020. In April, the jail has averaged just eight new inmates each day.

All new inmates are screened for coronavirus before they enter the jail, and the facility has had zero confirmed cases as of Tuesday, April 21. Multiple inmates have been tested for the virus.

Jail employees are also required to undergo health screenings each day before they enter. The sheriff's office also says there is plenty of soap, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies for both inmates and staff.

11:56 a.m. - Boise State employees facing furloughs

Boise State will place staff and faculty on furlough after financial losses due to the coronavirus. BSU President Dr. Marlene Tromp says the university has lost more than $10 million between refunding student fees and canceling planned events.

The unpaid furloughs will apply to all 12-month employees who make more than $40,000 per year, and range from four days to ten days.

10:55 a.m. -- Melba cancels Independence Day celebration

Melba's Fourth of July celebration will be canceled this year due to the spread of coronavirus.

Lindy Bahem, chairperson of the Melba "Olde Tyme" 4th of July nonprofit, wrote that the decision was a difficult one, but that organizers had to make the health and safety of Melba residents the priority.

"We know this decision will affect many businesses and families, but please continue to celebrate the Fourth of July this year with your families and friends, when and where you can," Bahem wrote. "We will be back next year, strong and ready to celebrate the freedoms we all share."

