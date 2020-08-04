Idaho coronavirus latest: 5 new deaths reported, bringing statewide total to 20; confirmed cases increase to 1,259

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak news in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:

Wednesday, April 8

5:35 p.m. -- Five new deaths have been reported in Southern Idaho, including three in Ada County; statewide cases increase to 1,259.

Three more people have died from COVID-19-related complications in Ada County, doubling the number from yesterday, Central District Health announced Wednesday. Blaine County also reported another death, increasing the total there to 5. And Jerome is reporting its first death. The statewide death toll due to coronavirus now stands at 20. There have been 1,259 confirmed cases statewide. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

4:25 p.m. -- Idaho native and Hollywood star Aaron Paul tweets support for Idaho's new Crush the Curve initiative, which aims to test all essential workers in the state to avoid the inadvertent spread of COVID-19.

2:56 p.m. -- Blaine County to launch COVID-19 antibody study

A study looking at a random sample of 400 Blaine County residents is set to begin. The study will partner the Ketchum Fire Department and Blaine County Ambulance District have partnered with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Officials will work to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in both symptomatic and non-symptomatic residents. The study is also aimed at developing vaccines for COVID-19, as well as figuring out the virus's transmissibility, duration of an outbreak and any indicators that can predict a mild vs. serious reaction.

Any Blaine County resident who wishes to sign up for consideration can click here.

1:17 p.m. -- Coronavirus expected to peak in Idaho mid-April

COVID-19 is expected to hit its peak in Idaho next week, according to a projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The peak need for resources is expected to come April 14, while peak deaths will follow April 16.

The projection is based on total social distancing continuing through May, but shows Idaho as well-situated to deal with the surge in cases, with no projected shortfall of hospital beds.

10:40 a.m. -- Three new cases reported in Gooding, Jerome, and Twin Falls counties.

Statewide total now 1213 cases. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

9:30 a.m -- Team Mazda Subaru offers free oil changes to first responders

Team Mazda Subaru wants to give COVID-19 first responders a free oil change. This includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, doctors and other health care workers.



If you live or work within a 15 mile radius -- you can get pick-up and delivery service to your home or work.



You can get up to two oil changes per household.



To schedule an appointment call 208-455-0322 before April 30 or send an email to s.morrison@teammazdasubaru.

8:31 a.m. -- Experts warn that wearing gloves to shop still risks cross-contamination

Wearing gloves when heading out to the grocery store does not offer complete protection from catching or spreading coronavirus, according to an expert from Central District Health. Residents still need to be careful to prevent cross-contamination, and should avoid touching their phone, car doors or their face while wearing gloves.

7:15 a.m. -- Volunteer shortage cutting hours at local food banks

Food banks around the area are struggling with a lack of staffing after the coronavirus forced many of their regular volunteers - many of which are senior citizens - to stay home.

Saint Vincent de Paul has temporarily closed the food pantry at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian and the pantry on Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell, but the Boise and Nampa locations remain open.

The Meridian Food Bank is also cutting backing hours. Starting April 13, the food bank will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

In case you missed it:

Tuesday, April 7

5:40 p.m. -- Governor Brad Little signs an executive order forming his new Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee

The group will oversee the approximately $1.25 billion in federal funds that Idaho will receive to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, State Controller Brandon Woolf is partnering with Governor Little report the use of funds on the Transparent Idaho website state's government transparency website, giving all Idahoans the opportunity to see how the federal funds are used.

5:35 p.m. -- Two more deaths reported in Blaine County

The latest update from the state website says Idaho now has 15 deaths due to the virus. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

2:53 p.m. -- Blaine County to hold virtual town hall Wednesday

Blaine County officials will hold a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to answer residents' questions about the coronavirus.

The town hall will start at 6:30 p.m. April 8. Those who wish to participate can sign up here; they will then receive an email with instructions on how to connect online or call in. As of Tuesday afternoon, Blaine County led Idaho in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday strongly suggested his stay-at-home order could be extended past the 21-day deadline. Little made the comments during the AARP telephonic town hall.

In response to a caller's question about whether the order will continue past the April 15 cutoff date, the governor said that he and his coronavirus team are still working to assess all the information coming in, but added that some type of restrictions will almost certainly remain in place.

"I will predict with pretty good confidence that something is going to continue on," Little said. "With the good Lord's help, I'm going to try to make the best decision going forward, but we will not return to normal on April 16."

12:05 p.m. -- Salvation Army of Ada County has plenty of food for those in need

Major Michael Halverson says people don't have to wait in long lines to get food from the Salvation Army.

Because the Meridian Food pantry for St. Vincent de Paul’s closed they are picking up more food and are no longer in need of food. But they need people to give the food to.

The Salvation Army says they have lots of food to give each family.

11:40 a.m. - Gov. Brad Little to host statewide AARP telephone town hall

The governor will provide information and answer questions regarding COVID-19 in Idaho. The hour-long conversation begins at 12 p.m. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.

11 a.m. -- Boys & Girls Clubs in dire need of donations

Five club sites remain open where kids are being kept safe, enriched with academic activities, and nourished with healthy meals. But they are in dire need of funding from the community to keep club operations and meal services running. You can give now to help them through these difficult times.

Note: The park closures were already in place but the court closures are new as of Tuesday, April 7.

Boise Parks and Recreation has canceled all department programs, events, classes, camps, activities and volunteer opportunities through May 9.

Closures include:

The Boise Depot (2603 W. Eastover Terrace)*

Boise Urban Garden School (2995 N. Five Mile Rd.)

Community Forestry (4969 W Dorman St)

Fort Boise Community Center and Art Center (700 Robbins Rd.)

Idaho IceWorld (7072 S Eisenman Rd.)*

Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center (3188 Sunset Peak Rd.)

Parks and Recreation Administration Office (1104 Royal Blvd.)

Quail Hollow (4720 36th St.) and Warm Springs (2495 Warm Springs Ave.) Golf Courses

Zoo Boise (355 Julia Davis Dr.)

All skate parks

All dog off-leash parks (off-leash areas and park hours unaffected)

J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Bike Park

J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Boise Whitewater Park

BMX Jump Park in Willow Lane Athletic Complex/Willow Lane Park

Tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts and volleyball courts

Trails, trailheads, parks except for Whitewater Park and the bike park near Fort Boise, remain open - but restrooms at trailheads are closed.

Cemeteries managed by the City of Boise are also open.

Mayor Lauren McLean said the city is looking at more monitoring and enforcement of social-distancing rules on the trails.

7:29 a.m. -- Idaho Business for Education seeking donated laptops for students

Idaho students will continue online learning through the end of the school year. Idaho Business for Education has launched a program to get donated laptops into the hands of kids who would otherwise struggle to do their schoolwork at home.