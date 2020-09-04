Idaho coronavirus latest: 5 new deaths reported, bringing statewide total to 19; confirmed cases increase to 1,259

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak news in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Wednesday, April 8

9:43 p.m. - Southwest District Health updates numbers, removes reported death in Payette County.

Southwest District Health updated its tally of coronavirus cases and deaths connected to COVID-19 Wednesday night. Of note, the health district removed the lone death in Payette County from its list. SWDH initially reported that someone in the county had died earlier this week. There is no word on why the change was made. With the update, there have now been 19 deaths in Idaho as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the health district is reporting 6 total coronavirus cases in Payette County.

5:35 p.m. -- Five new deaths have been reported in Southern Idaho, including three in Ada County; statewide cases increase to 1,259.

Three more people have died from COVID-19-related complications in Ada County, doubling the number from yesterday, Central District Health announced Wednesday. Blaine County also reported another death, increasing the total there to 5. And Jerome County is reporting its first death. The statewide death toll due to coronavirus now stands at 20. There have been 1,259 confirmed cases statewide. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

4:25 p.m. -- Idaho native and Hollywood star Aaron Paul tweets support for Idaho's new Crush the Curve initiative, which aims to test all essential workers in the state to avoid the inadvertent spread of COVID-19.

2:56 p.m. -- Blaine County to launch COVID-19 antibody study

A study looking at a random sample of 400 Blaine County residents is set to begin. The study will partner the Ketchum Fire Department and Blaine County Ambulance District have partnered with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Officials will work to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in both symptomatic and non-symptomatic residents. The study is also aimed at developing vaccines for COVID-19, as well as figuring out the virus's transmissibility, duration of an outbreak and any indicators that can predict a mild vs. serious reaction.

Any Blaine County resident who wishes to sign up for consideration can click here.

1:17 p.m. -- Coronavirus expected to peak in Idaho mid-April

COVID-19 is expected to hit its peak in Idaho next week, according to a projection by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The peak need for resources is expected to come April 14, while peak deaths will follow April 16.

The projection is based on total social distancing continuing through May, but shows Idaho as well-situated to deal with the surge in cases, with no projected shortfall of hospital beds.

Statewide total now 1213 cases. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

9:30 a.m -- Team Mazda Subaru offers free oil changes to first responders

Team Mazda Subaru wants to give COVID-19 first responders a free oil change. This includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, doctors and other health care workers.

If you live or work within a 15 mile radius -- you can get pick-up and delivery service to your home or work.

You can get up to two oil changes per household.

To schedule an appointment call 208-455-0322 before April 30 or send an email to s.morrison@teammazdasubaru.

8:31 a.m. -- Experts warn that wearing gloves to shop still risks cross-contamination

Wearing gloves when heading out to the grocery store does not offer complete protection from catching or spreading coronavirus, according to an expert from Central District Health. Residents still need to be careful to prevent cross-contamination, and should avoid touching their phone, car doors or their face while wearing gloves.

7:15 a.m. -- Volunteer shortage cutting hours at local food banks

Food banks around the area are struggling with a lack of staffing after the coronavirus forced many of their regular volunteers - many of which are senior citizens - to stay home.

Saint Vincent de Paul has temporarily closed the food pantry at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian and the pantry on Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell, but the Boise and Nampa locations remain open.

The Meridian Food Bank is also cutting backing hours. Starting April 13, the food bank will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

