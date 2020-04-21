Idaho coronavirus latest: 48 deaths, 1,639 confirmed cases

See real-time COVID-19 news and updates as we work to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Monday, April 20

5:10 p.m. -- Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Ada County

Statewide, there have now been 1,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 48 deaths.

2:55 p.m. -- Elmore County reporting its first coronavirus-related death

Central District Health Department reports that an Elmore County woman in her 60s with severe underlying health conditions has died. She had tested positive for COVID-19.

10:35 a.m. -- ValleyRide gets $20 million grant for coronavirus relief

The ValleyRide bus system is getting a $20 million grant as part of the federal CARES Act, the Federal Transit Administration announced.

Valley Regional Transit will use the money to maintain its bus, paratransit, and vanpool service, pay wages and leave for employees, and buy cleaning supplies. The grant will also be used for longer-term capital projects.

