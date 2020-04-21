Idaho coronavirus latest: 48 deaths, 1,639 confirmed cases; Melba cancels July 4 celebration

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)
Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.
New confirmed COVID-19 Idaho cases, closures and resources to help are announced every day.
Facts:
- We are constantly updating our interactive map and timeline tracking the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, with a county-by-county breakdown
- Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a 21-day stay-at-home order on March 25 for the entire state. The order was extended through the end of April on April 15. Everyone should do their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but essential businesses will be open.
- The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings. We have instructions for how to make your own mask without a sewing machine.
Idaho COVID-19 latest: Latest news | Map of confirmed Idaho cases | Stay-at-home order details | COVID-19 resources | Testing sites | Employers hiring | Essential business list | Closings | School closings | Help nonprofits| Golf info | Full COVID-19 coverage
Tuesday, April 21
10:55 a.m. -- Melba cancels Independence Day celebration
The City of Melba announced that they will be canceling the official Fourth of July celebration this year due to the spread of coronavirus.
Erin Turpin, the vice-chairman of the Melba "Olde Tyme" 4th of July, wrote that the decision was a difficult one, but that organizers had to make the health and safety of Melba residents the priority.
"We know this decision will affect many businesses and families, but please continue to celebrate the Fourth of July this year with your families and friends, when and where you can," Turpin wrote. "We will be back next year, strong and ready to celebrate the freedoms we all share."
Monday, April 20
5:10 p.m. -- Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Ada County
Statewide, there have now been 1,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 48 deaths.
2:55 p.m. -- Elmore County reporting its first coronavirus-related death
Central District Health Department reports that an Elmore County woman in her 60s with severe underlying health conditions has died. She had tested positive for COVID-19.
10:35 a.m. -- ValleyRide gets $20 million grant for coronavirus relief
The ValleyRide bus system is getting a $20 million grant as part of the federal CARES Act, the Federal Transit Administration announced.
Valley Regional Transit will use the money to maintain its bus, paratransit, and vanpool service, pay wages and leave for employees, and buy cleaning supplies. The grant will also be used for longer-term capital projects.
At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.
Facts not fear: More on coronavirus
See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:
Coronavirus resources: