Idaho coronavirus latest: 46 deaths, 1,583 confirmed cases; Valley Ride gets $20M grant

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Monday, April 20

2:55 p.m. -- Elmore County reporting its first coronavirus-related death

Central District Health Department reports that an Elmore County woman in her 60s with severe underlying health conditions has died. She had tested positive for COVID-19.

10:35 a.m. -- ValleyRide gets $20 million grant for coronavirus relief

The ValleyRide bus system is getting a $20 million grant as part of the federal CARES Act, the Federal Transit Administration announced.

"We know that many of our nation's public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19," said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams in a statement. "These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency."

Valley Regional Transit will use the money to maintain its bus, paratransit, and vanpool service, pay wages and leave for employees, and buy cleaning supplies. The grant will also be used for longer-term capital projects.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

Sunday, April 19

5:04 p.m. - Four more cases confirmed in Idaho, one additional death announced

The state released its daily batch of data on the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho on Sunday evening. Statewide, there are now 1,581 confirmed cases and 45 deaths.

Twin Falls County now has its tenth death due to COVID-19.

7:23 a.m. - City of Hailey isolation order expires at 11:59 p.m.

The Hailey City Council voted to allow Hailey's Isolation Order to sunset at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. That action will allow local businesses to operate under the rules of the State Isolation Order beginning Monday, April 20.

