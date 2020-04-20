Idaho coronavirus latest: 45 deaths, 1,581 confirmed cases; City of Hailey isolation order expires

See real-time COVID-19 news and updates as we work to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

5:04 p.m. - Four more cases confirmed in Idaho, one additional death announced

The state released its daily batch of data on the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho on Sunday evening. Statewide, there are now 1,581 confirmed cases and 45 deaths.

Twin Falls County now has its tenth death due to COVID-19.

7:23 a.m. - City of Hailey isolation order expires at 11:59 p.m.

The Hailey City Council voted to allow Hailey's Isolation Order to sunset at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. That action will allow local businesses to operate under the rules of the State Isolation Order beginning Monday, April 20.

