Idaho coronavirus latest: 45 deaths, 1,581 confirmed cases; City of Hailey isolation order expires at midnight

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

5:04 p.m. - Four more cases confirmed in Idaho, one additional death announced

The state released its daily batch of data on the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho on Sunday evening. Statewide, there are now 1,581 confirmed cases and 45 deaths.

Twin Falls County now has its tenth death due to COVID-19.

7:23 a.m. - City of Hailey isolation order expires at 11:59 p.m.

The Hailey City Council voted to allow Hailey's Isolation Order to sunset at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020. That action will allow local businesses to operate under the rules of the State Isolation Order beginning Monday, April 20.

The State Isolation Order clearly defines essential businesses, including construction and landscaping.

As these business activities resume locally, they will be given guidelines adopted by resolution of the City of Hailey.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

5:05 p.m. - New COVID-19 data shows a new death and more confirmed and probable cases in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its newest numbers of the coronavirus in the state. As of Saturday night, there are now 44 deaths in Idaho, with Ada County having another fatality, bringing the county's total to 10.

Statewide, there are now 1,577 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,668 probable and confirmed cases.

The number of recovered cases jumped to 520, up from 453 on Friday.

