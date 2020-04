Idaho coronavirus latest: 41 deaths, 1,531 cases; State now tracking recovered cases

See real-time COVID-19 news and updates as we work to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Hear Idaho Gov. Brad Little speak Wednesday at 11 a.m. (bookmark this page) about what Idaho's doing next as the initial 21-day statewide stay-at-home order expires. We'll have the press conference live on KTVB.COM, KTVB Channel 7 and our YouTube page.

Thursday, April 16

6:55 p.m. - Health district confirms community spread in Jerome County

South Central Public Health District has confirmed a case of community spread in Jerome County. That means at least one person has been infected with the novel coronavirus and investigation was not able to determine how or where that person became infected. Health officials say the person did not travel out-of-state and had no known contact with another person with confirmed COVID-19. Jerome County has had a total of 35 confirmed cases so far. More cases are expected in the county, and all residents are urged to assume the virus could be anywhere in the community.

5:41 p.m. - State releases updated COVID-19 numbers: No new deaths, 1531 cases statewide; Idaho now tracking recovered cases

Idaho saw just 22 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, and no new deaths were reported. The state unveiled a new metric on Thursday - recovered cases. According to Idaho's official coronavirus page, 390 people are now "presumed recovered." These are people with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

2:23 p.m. -- Kuna schools furloughing 145 employees

The Kuna School District is placing 145 employees on furlough in response to the extended school closures due to coronavirus. Furloughed employees include classroom aides and those who work in busing, safety, reception and other fields, but not teachers or administrators.

The furloughed workers will not be paid, but retain their benefits. They are slated to return at the end of summer break.

11:38 a.m. -- Idaho State Board of Education votes on criteria to reopen schools

The State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to adopt a set of criteria that must be met before schools will be allowed to resume in-person learning. The criteria include waiting until there are no statewide or local social distancing restrictions, including stay home orders or extensive business closures.

10:30 a.m. -- City of Nampa extends emergency declaration through May 4; Ridgecrest and Centennial golf courses reopen

The Nampa City Council, in a special meeting Wednesday night, approved extending the declaration to ensure financial reimbursements and emergency resources remain available. Council members also expressed a desire that businesses be allowed to reopen as soon as possible.

The council also voted unanimously to reopen the two municipal golf courses, Ridgecrest Golf Club and Centennial Golf Course, effective Thursday. However, the club houses will remain closed and golfers will be limited to one player per golf cart, unless players are from the same household.

April parking fees for all leaseholders of City of Nampa downtown parking spaces are being waived. The decision does not include the downtown parking garage, which is managed by the Nampa Development Corporation

The council also approved the ability to request extensions for the City alcohol license renewals, in keeping with certain State of Idaho extensions being granted.

Nampa residents impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to call 208-565-5132 to listen to a recorded message in English or Spanish, and can leave a message for staff to return.

10 a.m. -- Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to hold press conference at 2 p.m.

The mayor plans to release of reports from her transition committee and her 100-day report, and answers questions from reporters about her citywide closure to limit the spread of COVID-19, and whether she will be making any changes to that order.

9:45 a.m. -- Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney holding press conference at 3 p.m. to discuss voting in the May 19 primary

In an effort to reduce possible obstacles that may keep registered Idaho voters from casting their ballot in the upcoming May 19 primary, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has created a rather unique partnership with an unexpected industry to address the concern of return postage on absentee ballots.

Details will be released during a press conference on Thursday, April 16 at 3 p.m. The press conference will be streamed live on the Idaho Secretary of State's Facebook page, where comments will be addressed both live and immediately following.

7:18 a.m. Crush the Curve Idaho offering COVID-19 and antibody testing

Local nonprofit Crush the Curve Idaho has obtained thousands of coronavirus testing kits. They say anyone who wants to be tested can get one, even if they do not have any symptoms or known exposure. The tests will be available for under $100 at Saltzer Medical Group sites in the Treasure Valley.

6:25 p.m. - Updated numbers from the state and local health districts show 41 deaths statewide, 1,509 total cases.

The state is also reporting an additional 78 "probable" cases, which have not been confirmed by testing. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

4:52 p.m. - Ada County adds 10 confirmed cases, statewide total now at 1,495

4:25 p.m. - Boise State University will suspend campus events and summer camps through July 5.

University staff members are working with event organizers to reschedule events and to convert planned in-person gatherings into remote events. The university will review public health guidelines and recommendations in early June, and will announce an update on the status of remaining summer events on June 11.

4:01 p.m.- Nez Perce County confirms one more death, county total reached 10

12:57 p.m.- Statewide confirmed cases reaches 1,485

12:34 p.m.- Idaho Supreme Court announces that court facilities and services will continue conducting reduced operations for an additional week, through April 22.

11 a.m. - Idaho Gov. Brad Little extends stay-at-home order through April 30

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that he will extend closures and the statewide stay-at-home order through April 30. He directed Idahoans to continue social distancing efforts and avoid gatherings through that date.

In addition, the governor ordered all out-of-state travelers to Idaho to quarantine themselves for 14 days, with the exception of people performing essential services and those who live in one state and work in another.

The governor said he is hopeful that businesses will be able to reopen after April 30.

"Believe me, no one wants to get Idaho back to work more than me," he said. "Our goal is for most businesses to open after the end of the month, but with the understanding that it may not be possible if there is an upward trend in severe COVID-19 cases in Idaho between now and then."

9 a.m. - Track stimulus check payments

