Idaho coronavirus latest: 41 deaths, 1,509 cases; Gov. Little extends Idaho stay-at-home order through April 30

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Hear Idaho Gov. Brad Little speak Wednesday at 11 a.m. (bookmark this page) about what Idaho's doing next as the initial 21-day statewide stay-at-home order expires. We'll have the press conference live on KTVB.COM, KTVB Channel 7 and our YouTube page.

Facts:

Wednesday, April 15





6:25 p.m. - Updated numbers from the state and local health districts show 41 deaths statewide, 1,509 total cases.

The state is also reporting an additional 78 "probable" cases, which have not been confirmed by testing. See a county-by-county case breakdown and other interactive graphs in our map and timeline.

4:52 p.m. - Ada County adds 10 confirmed cases, statewide total now at 1,495

4:25 p.m. - Boise State University will suspend campus events and summer camps through July 5.

University staff members are working with event organizers to reschedule events and to convert planned in-person gatherings into remote events. The university will review public health guidelines and recommendations in early June, and will announce an update on the status of remaining summer events on June 11.

4:01 p.m.- Nez Perce County confirms one more death, county total reached 10

12:57 p.m.- Statewide confirmed cases reaches 1,485

12:34 p.m.- Idaho Supreme Court announces that court facilities and services will continue conducting reduced operations for an additional week, through April 22.

11 a.m. - Idaho Gov. Brad Little extends stay-at-home order through April 30

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that he will extend closures and the statewide stay-at-home order through April 30. He directed Idahoans to continue social distancing efforts and avoid gatherings through that date.

In addition, the governor ordered all out-of-state travelers to Idaho to quarantine themselves for 14 days, with the exception of people performing essential services and those who live in one state and work in another.

The governor said he is hopeful that businesses will be able to reopen after April 30.

"Believe me, no one wants to get Idaho back to work more than me," he said. "Our goal is for most businesses to open after the end of the month, but with the understanding that it may not be possible if there is an upward trend in severe COVID-19 cases in Idaho between now and then."

9 a.m. - Track stimulus check payments

7:30 a.m. - Idaho's stay-at-home order expires today

