Idaho coronavirus latest: 32,532 confirmed cases, 414 deaths, 18,052 estimated recoveries

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:
Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.
The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.
KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.
Facts:
- Early this summer, Idaho Gov. Brad Little used a four-step plan to reopen Idaho. The fourth and final stage of Idaho Rebounds started on Saturday, June 13, and has since been extended three times, while Ada County was rolled back to Stage 3.
- The CDC and Idaho officials still recommend practicing social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in some crowded public settings.
- Several cities in Idaho have signed public health mandates requiring masks to be worn inside and outside.
- We have a comprehensive list of upcoming events that have been canceled or postponed in the Treasure Valley.
Terminology:
- "Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."
- "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.
- "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.
- "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.
Saturday, September 12
In case you missed it:
- During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced he will be directing around $150 million to public schools beginning in October.
- After being closed for months, select bars in Ada County can now reopen under guidance from Central District Health.
- West Ada School District postponed a vote on a revised reopening plan and school calendar adjustments following a week of connectivity issues.
Friday, September 11
5:23 p.m. - Over 300 total cases reported, Madison County has its first death
The Gem State added 276 confirmed and 48 probable cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 32,532 since the pandemic began. Seven new deaths were reported, which puts the state's death toll at 414, with two new deaths in Ada County, one in Canyon County, two in Kootenai County, Madison County reported its first death and one new death in Minidoka County.
The total number of coronavirus cases is now at 34,950. An estimated 18,052 cases have recovered since the pandemic began.
Idaho's new top hotspots of new cases of COVID-19 are Bonneville County with 55, Ada County with 39 and Canyon County's 31.
11:06 a.m.-Statewide positivity rate drops 0.6%, now stands at 7.4%
Testing data and positivity rates were not updated on the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare's website on Thursday afternoon. Some point between then and Friday morning, the state reported that Idaho's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped from 8% to 7.4%, a 0.6% decrease.
Both Central District Health and Southwest District Health saw drops in the rate. Northern Idaho health districts saw increases, as well as South Central and Southeastern.
The state previously stated that getting the positivity rate below 5% is the ultimate goal.
