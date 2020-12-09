Idaho coronavirus latest: 32,532 confirmed cases, 414 deaths, 18,052 estimated recoveries

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho coronavirus updates with live updates.

We're closely tracking Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus as well as what's happening as COVID-19 continues to spread in Idaho.

We have multiple graphs and timelines looking at the coronavirus case trends in Idaho, including a graph showing a 14-day average that the State of Idaho has been tracking to determine the appropriate reopening stage.

How we track Idaho COVID-19 cases:

Every day, KTVB works diligently to ensure we are providing the most accurate, up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 cases in Idaho. We track our numbers the same way the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare does. However, we update our total number more frequently, meaning our numbers may not always match with the state.

The state updates the number of total cases every day around 5 p.m.

KTVB updates our running total once the state and local health districts have confirmed their total number of cases. See more details about how we track regional numbers ahead of the state releasing them here.

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

5:23 p.m. - Over 300 total cases reported, Madison County has its first death

The Gem State added 276 confirmed and 48 probable cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 32,532 since the pandemic began. Seven new deaths were reported, which puts the state's death toll at 414, with two new deaths in Ada County, one in Canyon County, two in Kootenai County, Madison County reported its first death and one new death in Minidoka County.

The total number of coronavirus cases is now at 34,950. An estimated 18,052 cases have recovered since the pandemic began.

Idaho's new top hotspots of new cases of COVID-19 are Bonneville County with 55, Ada County with 39 and Canyon County's 31.

11:06 a.m.-Statewide positivity rate drops 0.6%, now stands at 7.4%

Testing data and positivity rates were not updated on the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare's website on Thursday afternoon. Some point between then and Friday morning, the state reported that Idaho's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped from 8% to 7.4%, a 0.6% decrease.

Both Central District Health and Southwest District Health saw drops in the rate. Northern Idaho health districts saw increases, as well as South Central and Southeastern.

The state previously stated that getting the positivity rate below 5% is the ultimate goal.

