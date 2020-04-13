Idaho coronavirus latest: 28 deaths, 1,435 confirmed cases; Ada County has more cases than anywhere else in Idaho

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak news in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

BOISE, Idaho — (Scroll down for the latest news updates.)

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Facts:

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:

Monday, April 13

4:01 p.m. - Death reported in Nez Perce County

North Central Health District is reporting another death in Nez Perce County associated with COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll to 6. The county has had 20 confirmed cases, while the state has had 1435.

2:55 p.m. - SWDH confirms first death in Payette County

Southwest District Health has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Payette County. According to the health district, the person was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with this individual's family and friends," said Nikki Zogg, district director for SWDH.

The death was first reported last week on state and SWDH websites but was removed a couple of days later when the epidemiological investigation showed the cause of death had not yet been confirmed, officials said. The death was added back onto both websites once COVID-19 was confirmed as a contributing factor.

As of Monday afternoon, SWDH is reporting 168 total cases in its six-county region. In addition to the death in Payette County, there have been five additional confirmed deaths associated with the virus, all of which were in Canyon County:

A male in his 80s from Canyon County; hospitalized with underlying medical conditions

A male in his 70s from Canyon County; hospitalized with underlying medical conditions

A female in her 80s from Canyon County; hospitalized with underlying medical conditions but discharged to home on hospice

A male in his 80s from Canyon County; hospitalized; underlying medical conditions unknown

A male in his 70s from Canyon County; hospitalized with underlying medical conditions

2:06 p.m. -- Gas prices expected to hit $2 mark in Idaho

Coronavirus-related travel restrictions and the large number of people working from home are sending gas prices tumbling further in Idaho. The state average is currently $2.02 per gallon, with prices expected to hit or drop below $2 as early as Tuesday.

Prices in the Gem State are now 53 cents lower than a month ago, and 72 lower than a year ago. But Idaho fuel costs are still higher than the national average, which fell to $1.86 Monday.

12:06 p.m. -- Governor Little to host press conference on Wednesday, April 15

The governor will discuss the 21-day stay-home order at 11 a.m.

In an interview with Doug Petcash for Viewpoint, the governor did not say definitively or not whether he planned to extend the order.

We will carry the governor's press conference live on KTVB and KTVB.COM.

11:49 a.m. Dept. of Labor adjusting phone times to speed up claims

The Idaho Department of Labor is adjusting its phone times to try to get help fast to hundreds of unemployed Idahoans.

The department will now accept incoming calls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and reserve the hours of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for processing claims. That will free up staff to return calls, resolve issues with payment, and get claims through the system faster.

"Our goal is [to] serve Idahoans as quickly as possible through this difficult time, and adjusting our phone schedule means we can focus on processing claims so Idahoans will receive their benefit payments sooner. This move reduces wait times for phone calls and click to chat interactions," said Labor Director Jani Revier in a release.

The department has also hired an additional 12 claims specialists and reassigned other staff to process claims. Nearly 78,000 people in Idaho have filed claims since mid-March, according to data released Thursday.

Sunday, April 12

In case you missed it, take a look into our discussion with small business employees who are not covered by insurance companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

5:19 p.m. - The state announces 19 more confirmed cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,426

Officials also announced there have been 132 hospitalizations and 38 people are in the ICU. The total number of people tested is now at 14,881, up from Saturday's 14,308.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage and the latest COVID-19 case numbers, visit our coronavirus section here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus

See our latest updates in our YouTube playlist:

Coronavirus resources: