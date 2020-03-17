Idaho coronavirus latest: 23 cases, 1st case of community spread, Meridian to hold press conference

We're updating this story in real-time with the latest Idaho COVID-19 news.

We are continuing to track Idaho news and updates regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and what officials are doing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Friday, March 20

10:45 a.m. The City of Meridian announces a press conference Friday afternoon.

The City of Meridian will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall "to discuss adjustments to business operations in Meridian city limits" related to the spread of COVID-19. The announcement comes the day after Boise's mayor ordered the shutdown of all bars and dine-in restaurants in city limits. The conference will be streamed live here.

10 a.m. - Wahooz Family Fun Zone offering free sack lunches

Wahooz Family Fun Zone is currently closed but announced they will be offering free sack lunches for families during spring break.

The lunches will be available for pickup in the Wahooz parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27.

Sign up for free lunches is required by 10 a.m. the day prior at www.wahoozfunzone.com . Limit of up to six lunches per family, per day, while supplies last.



Wahooz employees will practice safe handling practices to bring sack lunches to people's vehicles.

Thursday, March 19

6:30 p.m. - Boise State asks students to vacate dorms by March 26

6:15 p.m. - 613 people total have been tested statewide

Number of people tested at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories - 445

Number of people tested through commercial laboratories - 168

5:42 p.m. - More details released on the 12 new cases in Blaine County

South Central Public Health District has confirmed twelve new cases of novel coronavirus in Blaine County, Idaho.

Six individuals are male: one in his 30's, four in their 40's, and one in his 50's.

Six individuals are female: one under 20 years old, two in their 30's, two in their 50's, and one in her 70's.

Blaine County currently has a total of 17 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

One individual's home state is not Idaho. That person relocated to their home state and the numbers on our website show 16 cases in Blaine County because that individual's home state is taking over the investigation.

5 p.m. - 12 new cases confirmed in Blaine County, statewide total now 23

3:25 p.m. - University of Idaho cancels spring 2020 commencement

University of Idaho President Scott Green announced that all university classes will be delivered online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, as well as the cancellation of the spring 2020 commencement ceremony. See more on the University of Idaho website.

3:13 p.m. - Idaho Gov. Brad Little to host press conference at 5 p.m.

Gov. Little will provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho. We'll have the press conference live in this article and on our YouTube Channel.

3:03 p.m. -- Kootenai County confirms first coronavirus case

Kootenai County officials confirmed the county's first COVID-19 case on Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Idaho to 12. The patient is a man in his 60's. He did not need hospitalization and is self-isolating.

2:53 p.m.: Mayor Lauren McLean on Thursday called for shutdown of indoor dining in all bars and restaurants in Boise city limits, beginning Friday, as part of an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.

2:30 p.m. - Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to hold a press conference to announce additional closures and measures in response to COVID-19

You can watch the press conference live on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page) KTVB Channel 7 and our YouTube channel (video will be embedded below). The city is hosting a virual press conference on YouTube as part of social distancing efforts. The city Boise Mayor Lauren McLean closed most city-run buildings and announced a state of emergency Monday.

2:20 p.m. First community spread case of COVID-19 in Idaho

A confirmed coronavirus case in Blaine County that was announced Wednesday is the first person in Idaho confirmed to have caught the virus through community spread and not through travel to a hot spot. See more details on all 11 Idaho coronavirus cases here, along with our interactive map of cases.

1:33 p.m. - Warm Springs Golf Course reopens, Quail Hollow still closed

Boise Parks and Recreation announced that it is reopening Warm Springs Golf Course to the public at noon on Friday, March 20. Tee times must be booked in advance and are only available over the phone. Call 208-343-5661.

No tee times can be made in person at this time. The clubhouse and driving range will remain closed to the public until further notice. Golfers should be prepared to walk. Carts are not available for rent.

The city says Quail Hollow will remain closed at this time.

11:14 a.m. - Blaine County launches hotline

Blaine County has established a COVID-19 Information Hotline for the public. The number is 208-788-5504. It is open to the public seeking information related to local COVID-19 response, current guidance from Blaine County or other agencies and available community resources. The line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MDT seven days a week. Messages can be left at any time and calls will be returned as soon as possible.

9:30 a.m. - More screening and testing sites open

There are currently these drive-thru COVID-19 testing stations in the Treasure Valley:

Saint Alphonsus in Meridian

St. Luke’s Meridian and Boise campuses

Two Saltzer Health facilities in Nampa

Wednesday, March 18

7:21 p.m. - City of Meridian closes administrative offices

Beginning Thursday, March 19, Meridian administrative offices will close at noon to the general public in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. While the buildings will be closed until further notice, city staff will work to continue city business and operations to the best of their ability while working remotely.

7:06 p.m. - Idaho Department of Labor to close its office until April 3

The department is closing its offices to public access for a minimum of 15 days. The closure starts on Thursday, March 19.

Idaho residents can access the agency’s services online and over the phone using the following methods:

To file an unemployment insurance claim online, visit labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal or call (208) 332-8942 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Answers to questions about unemployment insurance can be found on Labor’s COVID-19 web page at labor.idaho.gov/covid-19

To contact your nearest local office, visit the Contact Us page at labor.idaho.gov/officedirectory

6:16 p.m. - Two new cases of novel coronavirus in south central Idaho

South Central Public Health District and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare have confirmed two additional cases of novel coronavirus in South-Central Idaho. These are the fourth and fifth cases for that district, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho to 11.

One is a man in his 80s from Twin Falls County. He was briefly hospitalized, but is now recovering well at home.

The second is a man in his 40s from Blaine County. He has very mild symptoms and is also recovering well at home.

Investigations into both new cases began Wednesday afternoon and are in their primary stages.

See details of all Idaho confirmed coronavirus cases with our interactive map.

3:45 p.m. Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County to remain open

All locations are staying open. Parents should only drop off their kids if they have to go to work. The club is also launching a new “Grab and Go” meal service at three locations. Read our full story about the Boys & Girls Clubs here.

12:51 p.m. St Luke's says Meridian screening site "experiencing high volume"

St. Luke's drive-up tent facilities for COVID-19 are experiencing such a high volume that traffic control is now in place. The hospital says those that don't meet the criteria for testing will be sent home. Residents are asked to go get screened only if they have reason to believe they have been exposed or are at high risk.

11:30 a.m. -- City of Emmett issues disaster declaration

The City of Emmett on Wednesday joined other Treasure Valley cities in issuing a disaster declaration related to the spread of coronavirus. The declaration gives the city more flexibility regarding funding and emergency preparedness. The declaration will remain in place for one week, unless the city council votes to extend it.

11:20 - City of Eagle has coronavirus hotline

The City of Eagle set up a hotline for at-risk groups looking for resources amid coronavirus precautions. The hotline is 208-489-8763 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline is to help those who need help with shopping for groceries and other resources.

11 a.m. -- One person at the River of Life men's shelter showing coronavirus symptoms.

Rev. Bill Roscoe at the Boise Rescue Mission says a man at the River of Life homeless shelter in Boise began displaying symptoms of coronavirus. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation, then brought back to the shelter, where he was placed in isolation.

Roscoe says the Boise Rescue Mission already practices sanitation and hand-washing procedures, but are ramping those up. He asked the community for their support and donations to ensure the shelters can continue operating.

10:26 a.m. --City council president says she was exposed to COVID-19.

Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg announced Wednesday morning that she has been exposed to coronavirus, and is self-quarantining. Clegg attended the National League of Cities annual Congressional Cities Conference from March 8-10. Two people at that conference have since tested positive for coronavirus, including one person who attended the same committee meeting as Clegg.

She says she has no symptoms, but is self-quarantining for 14 days and is working virtually for now.

10:13 a.m. - No evidence yet of community coronavirus spread in Idaho

Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said there currently isn’t any evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in Idaho, but they are getting new cases every day and “we know that’s going to change at some point.“

10:04 a.m. - Little announces new Idaho COVID-19 guidelines

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Idaho will adopt the CDC’s latest guidelines involving a 15 day timeline to slow the spread of COVID-19. Through the end of the month he encourages Idahoans to:

Not visit nursing homes, retirement homes or long-term care facilities unless it’s to provide critical assistance

Avoid discretionary travel

Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people

Work from home whenever possible

Practice good hygiene

Take advantage of many delivery or pick-up options for food

Little is not mandating categorical closures of schools or other establishments at this time, he said, and is leaving it up to local leaders and operators of facilities.

“It is critical for Idahoans to stay home” if they feel sick, Little said.

Little also said they were looking at childcare options and considered it a critical issue. He said they were looking at needs and options, including licensing flexibility.

Little: Don't hoard groceries, stores will remain open and be restocked

He also reminded Idahoans to not hoard groceries and household products. "America’s supply chain is the strongest in the world. Grocery stores will stay open and will be continually restocked," Little said. "Shop for your needs and no more. You are potentially harming your neighbor when you take more than you need."

10 a.m. -- Gov. Brad Little started a press conference on the latest coronavirus updates.

FULL VIDEO: Watch Idaho Gov. Little's full press conference Wednesday morning on coronavirus precautions in Idaho

8:30 a.m. - The State of Idaho says 468 people have been tested in Idaho either through the state lab or through a commercial lab. 35 people are being monitored by the state.

Tuesday, March 17

6:31 p.m. - South Central Public Health District announces a fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus in Blaine County. The patient is over the age of 80 and is isolated at a hospital. How she got it is unknown.

6:05 p.m. - Eastern Idaho Public Health announced that the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Madison County is a BYU-Idaho student. The man, who is in his 20s, started feeling ill before traveling back to Idaho.

5:14 p.m. - St. Luke's announces that drive-up testing in Boise will start Thursday, not Wednesday.

3:25 p.m. - Caldwell School District will offer free meals for children Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20. Children, age 18 or younger, will receive breakfast and lunch at designated distribution sites throughout Caldwell.

Meals will be distributed from 10 to 11 a.m. from school buses manned by Caldwell School District teachers, staff, and parent volunteers.

3:07 p.m. - Eastern Idaho Public Health announces the first confirmed case in Madison County. Officials will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg with more information.

10:50 a.m. - St. Luke's announced they will begin conducting drive-up coronavirus testing and putting up tents to hold supplies. Patients will stay in their cars during the screenings to help avoid spreading COVID-19 to others in the hospital.

The first two drive-up tents will be put up Tuesday at St. Luke's Wood River and St. Luke's Meridian hospitals, which St. Luke's calls "the sites with the greatest need." They will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and patients can be tested from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days a week.

Additional testing sites will come to Boise on Wednesday, and St. Luke's is evaluating additional sites in Elmore County, Fruitland and the Magic Valley.

Patients in Nampa can be screened and tested at Saltzer's parking lot located on our St. Luke's campus in Nampa.

Anyone who shows up for screening but does not meet the criteria for testing will be sent home in order to conserve supplies.

10:17 a.m.- The city of Star, Idaho declares a state of emergency. Mayor Trevor A. Chadwick said in a press release that the city is doing all it can to protect the citizens of Star and announced the "activation of all local disaster emergency plans and state emergency assistance".

10 a.m. -- Ada County officials will hold a press conference on how the county is planning to respond to the COVID-19 strain. Officials from Central District Health will be in attendance, along with the Ada County Sheriff, the coroner, the prosecutor's office and officials from the county elections office and assessor's office.

9:46 a.m.- Central District Health confirms 7 total cases of COVID-19 in Idaho

Central District Health received confirmation on Tuesday that the third case of COVID-19 has been found in Ada County. According to documents, the patient is a female under the age of 50. Officials from CHD said the patient displayed mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

According to CHD, the patient has not been associated with any confirmed cases in Idaho and may have been in contact through travel-related interaction.

The third confirmed case in Blaine County is a female over the age of 50. Officials from the South Central Public Health District said the woman self-isolated once she began showing symptoms, did not require hospitalization and is in her home recovering well.

Monday, March 16

5:50 p.m. - Canyon County, Nampa, and McCall all declare states of emergency.

3:24 p.m. - The City of Nampa announces a state of emergency. City Council will vote to ratify it during a meeting on Monday evening. More information will be released sometime Monday night.

2:57 p.m. - The confirmed case of coronavirus in a 70-year-old woman was confirmed to be in Blaine County, according to officials at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Previously, officials did not release where the woman was from.

2:30 p.m. - Boise Mayor McLean announced that all City of Boise facilities, excluding the Boise Airport and city parks, will now close down for an unknown length of time due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

12:30 p.m. - Ada and Canyon counties, along with the cities of Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Garden City, Greenleaf, Kuna, Melba, Meridian, Middleton, Nampa, Notus, Star, and Wilder are making emergency announcements. The declarations, which follow Gov. Brad Little's emergency declaration for the state of Idaho, grants those jurisdictions emergency powers and will help them coordinate efforts with each other.

Idaho public health experts recommend that organizers postpone or cancel mass gatherings and public events in the following situation:

The event will consist of 50 people or more people. This is recommended for the next eight weeks.

Please visit www.cdc.gov for additional information on mass gatherings.

8:30 a.m. - Still 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, more tested

The latest confirmed Idaho coronavirus case numbers remain at 5. As of Monday morning, 31 are being monitored and 270 people have been tested in Idaho at state and private labs.

7:50 a.m. - Ada County Courthouse announces restrictions.

Sunday, March 15

6:45 p.m. - Elementary students at Richard McKenna Charter School in Mountain Home exposed to coronavirus

According to the Richard McKenna Charter Schools' Facebook page, one or more elementary school students were exposed to COVID-19 by a family member that tested positive for the virus. The students are now under quarantine and are being monitored. The charter schools are now closed until the end of Spring Break on March 29. Parents are urged to contact the school by email if their children begin experiencing symptoms.

See our previous updates and more info on the first five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho here.

