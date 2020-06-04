Idaho coronavirus latest: 10 deaths, 1,143 confirmed cases; School closures extended to the end of the school year

See the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak news in Idaho as we work together to separate facts from fear.

Idaho's number of deaths and cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, continue to climb amid a worldwide pandemic.

Latest Idaho coronavirus updates:

Monday, April 6

4:10 p.m. - Soft closures for all Idaho schools extended

On Monday afternoon, the Idaho State Board of Education unanimously voted to extend the current soft closures for Idaho schools until the end of the school year or when health officials say it is safe to return to in-person classes. If health officials do deem it safe, individual school districts would still need to make the decision to reopen schools themselves.

3:20 p.m. - Power County has first confirmed case, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health; 1140 total cases confirmed statewide.

1:26 p.m. - Idaho attorney general says stay-at-home order is legal

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden says the 21-day stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Brad Little is legal, and that the governor's power to do so is found in Idaho Code. At least one lawmaker and a county sheriff had previously argued that such an order was unconstitutional.

10:53 a.m. - Jaialdi pushed back to 2021

Jaialdi, the annual Basque festival held in Boise, will be canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns. The event was set to start in July. Jaialdi will now be held July 27- Aug. 1, 2021.

"We have been planning a great festival for four years, so this was a difficult decision," said Jaialdi board member Amy Wray. "But the COVID-19 situation both home and abroad is too uncertain, and we don't want to risk the health of festivalgoers."

10:40 a.m. Blaine County up to 421 cases

9:02 a.m. Idaho National Guard helping out around the state

Members of the Idaho National Guard have been deployed to assist food banks and deliver supplies as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to grow.

Sunday, April 5

In case you missed it, an Idaho doctor claimed she was fired after attempting to wear a mask in a Boise hospital.

5:06 p.m. - The state releases latest data on confirmed cases in Idaho

The state of Idaho released its latest number of confirmed cases statewide, There are now 1,102 confirmed cases in Idaho, according to our tracking of data released by the state and individual health districts. Ada County now has 402 confirmed cases, while Canyon County has 101.

According to the state, 77 people have been hospitalized and 10,995 people have been tested. Ten people have died from COVID-19.

3:37 p.m. - Kootenai County now has 42 confirmed cases

